SF Action STOP Layoffs of Federal Workers & Defending Services at SF Tesla Dealership

Date:

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

FUN

Location Details:

Tesla Dealership

999 Van Ness Ave

San Francisco

2/19 In SF As Part Of National Day Of Action To Save Services



Save Our Services Day of Action, San Francisco

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 • 5:30 PM

Tesla dealership

999 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94109 US



On February 19th, federal workers and everyday Americans are coming together to say NO to Elon Musk’s push to gut federal services and impose mass layoffs.



Our demands:



NO cuts to vital services



NO mass layoffs: respect union workers’ contracts



END the funding freeze





Join federal workers, unions, and community members rallying for a Save Our Services day of action!



Where: Tesla Dealership, 999 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco



When: 5:30pm, Wednesday, Feb 19th



For federal workers, bring signs about how your work benefits the public. For supporters, bring signs about how you or your community benefits from federal services.



These are family-friendly events. All are welcome.



See Federal Employee Collective Action Rights NFFE Local 1

