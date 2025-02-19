From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Action STOP Layoffs of Federal Workers & Defending Services at SF Tesla Dealership
Date:
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
FUN
Location Details:
Tesla Dealership
999 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco
999 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco
2/19 In SF As Part Of National Day Of Action To Save Services
Save Our Services Day of Action, San Francisco
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 • 5:30 PM
Tesla dealership
999 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109 US
On February 19th, federal workers and everyday Americans are coming together to say NO to Elon Musk’s push to gut federal services and impose mass layoffs.
Our demands:
NO cuts to vital services
NO mass layoffs: respect union workers’ contracts
END the funding freeze
Join federal workers, unions, and community members rallying for a Save Our Services day of action!
Where: Tesla Dealership, 999 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
When: 5:30pm, Wednesday, Feb 19th
For federal workers, bring signs about how your work benefits the public. For supporters, bring signs about how you or your community benefits from federal services.
These are family-friendly events. All are welcome.
See Federal Employee Collective Action Rights NFFE Local 1
For more information: http://www.federalistunionists.net
