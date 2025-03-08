Sacramento: Tesla Dealership Protest

Date:

Saturday, March 08, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla Takedown

Location Details:

Tesla Dealership, 2535 Arden Way, Sacramento

We are taking action at Tesla!



⚡ Hurting Tesla is hurting Musk.

⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla



Please be sure to share the event on social media!