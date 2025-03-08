From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento: Tesla Dealership Protest
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tesla Takedown
Location Details:
Tesla Dealership, 2535 Arden Way, Sacramento
We are taking action at Tesla!
⚡ Hurting Tesla is hurting Musk.
⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
Please be sure to share the event on social media!
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/tesla-dea...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 3, 2025 9:41PM
