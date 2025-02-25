From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections
Santa Rosa Residents Not Having It
Feb 22 Santa Rosa protest against Musk at Tesla showroom
Photos by Bill Clark, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
Santa Rosa is no country for Teslas, old or new.
Please credit the photographer
Santa Rosa is no country for Teslas, old or new.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network