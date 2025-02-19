From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seaside: Stop Musk - Save Our Services
Date:
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Save Our Services Day of Action
Location Details:
Tesla Dealership, 1906 Del Monte Ave, Seaside
On February 19th, federal workers and everyday Americans are coming together to say NO to Elon Musk’s push to gut federal services and impose mass layoffs.
Our demands:
NO cuts to vital services
NO mass layoffs: respect union workers’ contracts
END the funding freeze
Join federal workers, unions, and community members rallying for a Save Our Services day of action!
Wear red, white, and/or blue. Bring signs about how your community benefits from federal services. These are family-friendly events. All are welcome.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/stop-musk...
