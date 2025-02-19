top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Seaside: Stop Musk - Save Our Services

Tesla Dealership, 1906 Del Monte Ave, Seaside
original image (1500x600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Save Our Services Day of Action
Location Details:
Tesla Dealership, 1906 Del Monte Ave, Seaside
On February 19th, federal workers and everyday Americans are coming together to say NO to Elon Musk’s push to gut federal services and impose mass layoffs.

Our demands:

NO cuts to vital services

NO mass layoffs: respect union workers’ contracts

END the funding freeze

Join federal workers, unions, and community members rallying for a Save Our Services day of action!

Wear red, white, and/or blue. Bring signs about how your community benefits from federal services. These are family-friendly events. All are welcome.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/stop-musk...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 18, 2025 10:16PM
