Seaside: Stop Musk - Save Our Services

Date:

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Save Our Services Day of Action

Location Details:

Tesla Dealership, 1906 Del Monte Ave, Seaside

On February 19th, federal workers and everyday Americans are coming together to say NO to Elon Musk’s push to gut federal services and impose mass layoffs.



Our demands:



NO cuts to vital services



NO mass layoffs: respect union workers’ contracts



END the funding freeze



Join federal workers, unions, and community members rallying for a Save Our Services day of action!



Wear red, white, and/or blue. Bring signs about how your community benefits from federal services. These are family-friendly events. All are welcome.