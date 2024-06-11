From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Jun 11 2024 (Updated 06/16/24)Memorial Procession for Journalists Murdered by Israel
Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice
On May 11, a procession was organized in San Francisco to mark the two years since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli military sniper. There still has been no justice for Shireen, and this impunity has led to an unprecedented attack on journalists. An estimated 140 journalists and media workers have been killed in Palestine since October 7, with more arrested, injured and missing.
Organized by the Climate Justice Street Mural Arts Project, about three hundred participants assembled in Harry Bridges Plaza, directly in front of the Ferry Building. They made signs, including one each bearing the name of a murdered journalist. After several speeches, a procession that included several clerics walked to the "Cupid's Span" sculpture. There, a memorial ceremony honoring the memory of each slain journalist by name was held.
The event was co-sponsored by several organizations including the National Writers Union, Committee to Protect Journalists, MECA, AROC, JVP BA, Kehilla Synagogue MEPC & CFP, Interfaith 4 Ceasefire-SF Bay Area, and Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area.
Memorial Vigil and March for Journalists Murdered by Israel | Memorial Vigil for Shireen Abu Akleh and Other Murdered Palestinian Journalists | Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Journalist | VIGIL for Shireen Abu Akleh & All Journalists Killed in Palestine
See Also: Global Day Of Action On Women's Day For Women Journalists In Gaza | Covering Palestine and Journalists Deaths in Gaza
Related Features: Faith Leaders Fast and March for Gaza in SF | Occupations Established at Universities Across California | Google Conference Blocked in Support of Palestinians | International Workers' Day 2024 Actions Included Urgent Support for the Palestinian People | Taking Direct Action Against US Support for Israel's War on Gaza | Millions Stand Up Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestine | Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
Organized by the Climate Justice Street Mural Arts Project, about three hundred participants assembled in Harry Bridges Plaza, directly in front of the Ferry Building. They made signs, including one each bearing the name of a murdered journalist. After several speeches, a procession that included several clerics walked to the "Cupid's Span" sculpture. There, a memorial ceremony honoring the memory of each slain journalist by name was held.
The event was co-sponsored by several organizations including the National Writers Union, Committee to Protect Journalists, MECA, AROC, JVP BA, Kehilla Synagogue MEPC & CFP, Interfaith 4 Ceasefire-SF Bay Area, and Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area.
Memorial Vigil and March for Journalists Murdered by Israel | Memorial Vigil for Shireen Abu Akleh and Other Murdered Palestinian Journalists | Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Journalist | VIGIL for Shireen Abu Akleh & All Journalists Killed in Palestine
See Also: Global Day Of Action On Women's Day For Women Journalists In Gaza | Covering Palestine and Journalists Deaths in Gaza
Related Features: Faith Leaders Fast and March for Gaza in SF | Occupations Established at Universities Across California | Google Conference Blocked in Support of Palestinians | International Workers' Day 2024 Actions Included Urgent Support for the Palestinian People | Taking Direct Action Against US Support for Israel's War on Gaza | Millions Stand Up Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestine | Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
2024-06-11 If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations" Front Page | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track Front Page | East Bay | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice Front Page | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | International | Palestine2024-06-11 Crisis Team Provides Students with Non-Police Response to Mental Health Crises Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-06-11 Only a Couple of Thousand Adult Leatherback Turtles Remain in the Pacific Ocean Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-05-25 Demonstrators Denounce Tech Giant's Contracts with Israeli Military Front Page | Anti-War | Peninsula | U.S. | International | Palestine2024-05-13 Actions Call on Biden to Declare a Climate Emergency and End Fossil Fuels Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Palestine2024-05-08 Resistance to Deceptive Forest Service Measure Is Growing Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S.2024-05-08 Regulators Fail to Protect Schoolchildren from Repeated Exposure to Dangerous Pesticides Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-04-24 Across the Globe, Students Set Up Encampments in Solidarity with Palestinians Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Anti-War | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | International | Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-04-09 Deal Described as One of the Most Significant Urban Land Back Victories in US History Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | East Bay
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network