On May 11, a procession was organized in San Francisco to mark the two years since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli military sniper. There still has been no justice for Shireen, and this impunity has led to an unprecedented attack on journalists. An estimated 140 journalists and media workers have been killed in Palestine since October 7, with more arrested, injured and missing.Organized by the Climate Justice Street Mural Arts Project, about three hundred participants assembled in Harry Bridges Plaza, directly in front of the Ferry Building. They made signs, including one each bearing the name of a murdered journalist. After several speeches, a procession that included several clerics walked to the "Cupid's Span" sculpture. There, a memorial ceremony honoring the memory of each slain journalist by name was held.The event was co-sponsored by several organizations including the National Writers Union, Committee to Protect Journalists, MECA, AROC, JVP BA, Kehilla Synagogue MEPC & CFP, Interfaith 4 Ceasefire-SF Bay Area, and Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area.