Palestine International San Francisco Anti-War Media Activism & Independent Media Front Page
Memorial Procession and Vigil for Journalists Murdered by Israel
Tue Jun 11 2024 (Updated 06/16/24)
Memorial Procession for Journalists Murdered by Israel
Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice
Memorial Procession and Vigil for Journalists Murdered by Israel
On May 11, a procession was organized in San Francisco to mark the two years since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli military sniper. There still has been no justice for Shireen, and this impunity has led to an unprecedented attack on journalists. An estimated 140 journalists and media workers have been killed in Palestine since October 7, with more arrested, injured and missing.

Organized by the Climate Justice Street Mural Arts Project, about three hundred participants assembled in Harry Bridges Plaza, directly in front of the Ferry Building. They made signs, including one each bearing the name of a murdered journalist. After several speeches, a procession that included several clerics walked to the "Cupid's Span" sculpture. There, a memorial ceremony honoring the memory of each slain journalist by name was held.

The event was co-sponsored by several organizations including the National Writers Union, Committee to Protect Journalists, MECA, AROC, JVP BA, Kehilla Synagogue MEPC & CFP, Interfaith 4 Ceasefire-SF Bay Area, and Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area.

photo Memorial Vigil and March for Journalists Murdered by Israel | video Memorial Vigil for Shireen Abu Akleh and Other Murdered Palestinian Journalists | photo Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Journalist | calendar VIGIL for Shireen Abu Akleh & All Journalists Killed in Palestine

See Also: calendar Global Day Of Action On Women's Day For Women Journalists In Gaza | photo Covering Palestine and Journalists Deaths in Gaza

Related Features: Faith Leaders Fast and March for Gaza in SF | Occupations Established at Universities Across California | Google Conference Blocked in Support of Palestinians | International Workers' Day 2024 Actions Included Urgent Support for the Palestinian People | Taking Direct Action Against US Support for Israel's War on Gaza | Millions Stand Up Worldwide in Solidarity with Palestine | Israel Decimates Gaza, Nearly 2M Palestinians Displaced
