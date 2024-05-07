top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/11/2024
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Media Activism & Independent Media

VIGIL for Shireen Abu Akleh & All Journalists Killed in Palestine

Ferry Building (Harry Bridges Plaza), San Francisco
original image (1029x1311)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Climate Justice Street Mural Arts Project
Location Details:
Ferry Building (Harry Bridges Plaza), San Francisco
VIGIL for Shireen Abu Akleh & All Journalists Killed in Palestine
HONORING PALESTINIAN JOURNALISTS, STORYTELLERS and WITNESS BEARERS
May 11, 2024 at 4-6 pm Ferry Building (Harry Bridges Plaza), San Francisco

May 11th marks two years since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli military sniper. There still has been no justice for Shireen. This impunity has led to an unprecedented attack on journalists.

An estimated 140 journalists and media workers have been killed in Palestine since October 7th, with more arrested, injured and missing. JOIN US: for a family friendly vigil and procession, to grieve collectively, honor our slain witnesses, demand accountability, and end the targeting of journalists and what the International Court of Justice has deemed a “plausible” genocide in Gaza.

We will GATHER at 4pm in Harry Bridges Plaza--directly in front of the Ferry Building between North and South bound lanes of The Embarcadero street.

We will participate in a PROCESSION heading South along the Bay, led by 141 people each carrying the name of one of the 141 journalists killed in Gaza.

We will process to Rincon Park (near the giant bow and arrow "Cupid's Span" sculpture), where we will HONOR JOURNALISTS killed in Palestine--reading their names and music and poetry. Together we will call for accountability and an END TO ISRAEL & US IMPUNITY.

Music by Tarik “Excentrik” Kazaleh.

*Please wear black.

*Screen printed journalist-specific signs will be provided to those who would like to carry a sign.

We are an ad hoc group of concerned journalists, community & family of Shireen. Contact: journalistvigil [at] gmail.com

Cosponsors: National Writers Union, Committee to Protect Journalists, MECA, AROC, JVP BA, Kehilla Synagogue MEPC & CFP, Interfaith 4 Ceasefire-SF Bay Area, Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9530649195...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 7, 2024 9:51AM
§
by Climate Justice Street Mural Arts Project
Tue, May 7, 2024 9:51AM
sm_vigil-for-shireen-abu-akleh.jpg
original image (3344x1254)
https://www.facebook.com/events/9530649195...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$330.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code