VIGIL for Shireen Abu Akleh & All Journalists Killed in Palestine
Date:
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Climate Justice Street Mural Arts Project
Location Details:
Ferry Building (Harry Bridges Plaza), San Francisco
VIGIL for Shireen Abu Akleh & All Journalists Killed in Palestine
HONORING PALESTINIAN JOURNALISTS, STORYTELLERS and WITNESS BEARERS
May 11, 2024 at 4-6 pm Ferry Building (Harry Bridges Plaza), San Francisco
May 11th marks two years since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli military sniper. There still has been no justice for Shireen. This impunity has led to an unprecedented attack on journalists.
An estimated 140 journalists and media workers have been killed in Palestine since October 7th, with more arrested, injured and missing. JOIN US: for a family friendly vigil and procession, to grieve collectively, honor our slain witnesses, demand accountability, and end the targeting of journalists and what the International Court of Justice has deemed a “plausible” genocide in Gaza.
We will GATHER at 4pm in Harry Bridges Plaza--directly in front of the Ferry Building between North and South bound lanes of The Embarcadero street.
We will participate in a PROCESSION heading South along the Bay, led by 141 people each carrying the name of one of the 141 journalists killed in Gaza.
We will process to Rincon Park (near the giant bow and arrow "Cupid's Span" sculpture), where we will HONOR JOURNALISTS killed in Palestine--reading their names and music and poetry. Together we will call for accountability and an END TO ISRAEL & US IMPUNITY.
Music by Tarik “Excentrik” Kazaleh.
*Please wear black.
*Screen printed journalist-specific signs will be provided to those who would like to carry a sign.
We are an ad hoc group of concerned journalists, community & family of Shireen. Contact: journalistvigil [at] gmail.com
Cosponsors: National Writers Union, Committee to Protect Journalists, MECA, AROC, JVP BA, Kehilla Synagogue MEPC & CFP, Interfaith 4 Ceasefire-SF Bay Area, Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9530649195...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 7, 2024 9:51AM
