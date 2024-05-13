Memorial Vigil for Shireen Abu Akleh and Other Murdered Palestinian Journalists by Hundreds March Along the Embarcadero

In memory of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who worked as a reporter for 25 years for Al Jazeera before she was killed by an Israeli sniper two years ago, a march and vigil on May 11. 1 min mp4 video by Lis Cox.





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/05/13/1_min__shireen_abu_akleh_and_journalists.mov_600_.jpg" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/05/13/1_min__shireen_abu_akleh_and_journalists.mov_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4"><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/05/13/1_min__shireen_abu_akleh_and_journalists.mov" title="download video: 1_min__shireen_abu_akleh_..."><br><span class="video-thumbnail"><img loading="lazy" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/05/13/1_min__shireen_abu_akleh_and_journalists.mov_600_.jpg"></span><br></a></video>

Shireen Abu Akleh was among the 141 Palestinian journalists that have been targeted and killed by Israel.



Several hundred participants assembled in Harry Bridges Plaza. Following was a procession to the "Cupid's Span" sculpture on the Embarcadero.