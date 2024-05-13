From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Memorial Vigil for Shireen Abu Akleh and Other Murdered Palestinian Journalists
In memory of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who worked as a reporter for 25 years for Al Jazeera before she was killed by an Israeli sniper two years ago, a march and vigil on May 11. 1 min mp4 video by Lis Cox.
Shireen Abu Akleh was among the 141 Palestinian journalists that have been targeted and killed by Israel.
Several hundred participants assembled in Harry Bridges Plaza. Following was a procession to the "Cupid's Span" sculpture on the Embarcadero.
