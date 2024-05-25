From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat May 25 2024 (Updated 05/26/24)Google Conference Blocked in Support of Palestinians
Demonstrators Denounce Tech Giant's Contracts with Israeli Military
On May 14, pro-Palestinian protesters rallied near the entrance to Google’s annual developer conference in Mountain View, many chaining themselves together. Thousands of attendees waiting to enter the Google event were delayed and had to be redirected. Protesters objected to Google holding it's celebration of technological achievements the day before Palestinians mark the Nakba, their mass expulsion from what became the state of Israel in 1948.
Organizers No Tech for Genocide wrote: Google has repeatedly claimed that it does not work with the Israeli military, but recent reporting shows Google signed a deal with the Ministry of Defense and has sought to deepen its relationship with the agency since the Gaza invasion began. Through products like Project Nimbus, Google profits directly by enhancing Israeli surveillance and control over Palestinians.
In April, the company fired more than 50 workers for taking part in pro-Palestinian protests in New York City and Sunnyvale, California.
Protesters Block Entrance to Google Conference | Disrupting Google's Biggest Conference: No Tech for Genocide | No Tech For Apartheid
Related Features: Occupations Established at Universities Across California | International Workers' Day 2024 Actions Included Urgent Support for the Palestinian People
