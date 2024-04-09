top
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice
West Berkeley Shellmound Sacred Site will be Returned to Lisjan Ohlone
Tue Apr 9 2024 (Updated 04/11/24)
West Berkeley Shellmound Sacred Site will be Returned to Lisjan Ohlone
Deal Described as One of the Most Significant Urban Land Back Victories in US History
West Berkeley Shellmound Sacred Site will be Returned to Lisjan Ohlone
After years of prayers and protests, the struggle to protect the West Berkeley Shellmound Sacred Site has prevailed. On March 12, the Berkeley City Council approved a global settlement with the owners of the Shellmound village site and adopted an ordinance giving title of the land to the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust.

The deal results in what Ohlone tribal leaders describe as one of the most significant urban land back victories in United States history.

“The City of Berkeley and the Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation joined together to right a historic wrong, resulting in the rematriation of our oldest Shellmound and Village site to its original people,” said Corrina Gould, Tribal Chair of the Lisjan Nation. “This is not only the largest urban sacred site victory in California’s history, it’s also among the most culturally significant for the Lisjan people.”

photo West Berkeley Shellmound Sacred Site will be returned to the Lisjan Ohlone

See Also: audio Challenging Colonialism s01e02: The Matter of Shellmounds | audio photo How Battles Over Sacred Sites Have Revived Ohlone Culture
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
