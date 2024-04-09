From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tue Apr 9 2024 (Updated 04/11/24)West Berkeley Shellmound Sacred Site will be Returned to Lisjan Ohlone
Deal Described as One of the Most Significant Urban Land Back Victories in US History
After years of prayers and protests, the struggle to protect the West Berkeley Shellmound Sacred Site has prevailed. On March 12, the Berkeley City Council approved a global settlement with the owners of the Shellmound village site and adopted an ordinance giving title of the land to the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust.
The deal results in what Ohlone tribal leaders describe as one of the most significant urban land back victories in United States history.
“The City of Berkeley and the Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation joined together to right a historic wrong, resulting in the rematriation of our oldest Shellmound and Village site to its original people,” said Corrina Gould, Tribal Chair of the Lisjan Nation. “This is not only the largest urban sacred site victory in California’s history, it’s also among the most culturally significant for the Lisjan people.”
