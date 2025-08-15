From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thu Jul 24 2025 (Updated 08/15/25)Never Again Moss Landing Releases Report on Vistra Battery Plant Fire
Stakeholder Group Takes Action After Exposure to Fire's Massive Pollution Cloud
The Never Again Moss Landing (NAML) stakeholder group has released a new report detailing the findings of their 120-day investigation into how and why the Vistra Energy lithium-ion battery facility at the Moss Landing Power Plant caught fire and destroyed itself during the period of January 16-22. The report is highly critical of Vistra's design of the facility, as well as the California PUC's role in regulating the plant.
"We are not volunteer stakeholders," the report states. "We were forced into it in late-January 2025 because our families, homes, farms, boats, and businesses, as well as the local sea and estuary were exposed to the massive pollution cloud carrying heavy metal, dioxins, and PFAs that washed across our Central Coast communities while the Vistra indoor lithium battery storage building burned to the ground."
See Also: Moss Landing Toxic Lithium Battery Fire Cover-up | Never Again Moss Landing Calls for Citizen Action | Community Organization Conducts Surface Sampling for Heavy Metals Following Moss Landing Fire | Massive Battery Fire Cover-up at Moss Landing in Monterey County by EPA & Gov Newsom | High Concentrations of Heavy Metals Found in Elkhorn Slough Following Vistra Fire | Moss Landing Fire Community Response Group Seeks Volunteers | Petition: Halt the Establishment of Battery Storage Facilities in Monterey and Santa Cruz County
