top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Front Page
Never Again Moss Landing Releases Report on Vistra Battery Plant Fire
Thu Jul 24 2025 (Updated 08/15/25)
Never Again Moss Landing Releases Report on Vistra Battery Plant Fire
Stakeholder Group Takes Action After Exposure to Fire's Massive Pollution Cloud
Never Again Moss Landing Releases Report on Vistra Battery Plant Fire
The Never Again Moss Landing (NAML) stakeholder group has released a new report detailing the findings of their 120-day investigation into how and why the Vistra Energy lithium-ion battery facility at the Moss Landing Power Plant caught fire and destroyed itself during the period of January 16-22. The report is highly critical of Vistra's design of the facility, as well as the California PUC's role in regulating the plant.

"We are not volunteer stakeholders," the report states. "We were forced into it in late-January 2025 because our families, homes, farms, boats, and businesses, as well as the local sea and estuary were exposed to the massive pollution cloud carrying heavy metal, dioxins, and PFAs that washed across our Central Coast communities while the Vistra indoor lithium battery storage building burned to the ground."

pdfphoto Never Again Moss Landing Releases Report on Vistra Battery Plant Fire

See Also: photo Moss Landing Toxic Lithium Battery Fire Cover-up | article Never Again Moss Landing Calls for Citizen Action | article Community Organization Conducts Surface Sampling for Heavy Metals Following Moss Landing Fire | article Massive Battery Fire Cover-up at Moss Landing in Monterey County by EPA & Gov Newsom | pdf High Concentrations of Heavy Metals Found in Elkhorn Slough Following Vistra Fire | article Moss Landing Fire Community Response Group Seeks Volunteers | article Petition: Halt the Establishment of Battery Storage Facilities in Monterey and Santa Cruz County
RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2025-08-15 Sable Attempting to Restart Corroded Pipeline that Caused Refugio Oil Spill Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-08-08 Noise Demonstrations Target BCG for Role in Deadly "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation" Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine2025-07-31 Monarch Population Especially Vulnerable to Mass Deaths from Pesticides During Winter Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-07-29 Bay Area Gray Whale Deaths at Highest Level Since 2000 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay | California | U.S. | Animal Liberation2025-07-28 Senator Alex Padilla Called Out for Supporting Bills That Fund Genocide Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | San Francisco | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2025-07-25 Musk-Owned Company Subjects Primates and Pigs to Deadly Brain Chip Implants East Bay | Animal Liberation2025-07-25 Wells Fargo Funds Toxic Pipelines, Genocide, and Deportation Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine | Immigrant Rights2025-07-24 Stakeholder Group Takes Action After Exposure to Fire's Massive Pollution Cloud Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-07-22 Palantir Makes Billions Off Surveillance, Deportation, and Genocide Front Page | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Peninsula | U.S. | Palestine | Immigrant Rights2025-07-21 Program Pioneered Harm Reduction Model that Centered Voices of Drug Users Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Drug War | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-07-20 Protests Continue at Trader Joe's Stores Over Chicken Supplier Petaluma Poultry Front Page | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Animal Liberation
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$225.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code