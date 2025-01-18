From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Halt the Establishment of Battery Storage Facilities in Santa Cruz County
A petition to halt the establishment of battery storage facilities in Santa Cruz County has been created.
Please sign the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/halt-the-establishment-of-battery-storage-facilities-in-santa-cruz-county
Text of the petition:
The Issue
Our precious Santa Cruz County, known as the produce bowl for the world, is under threat. For us residents, who love and cherish this land, the mounting concern regarding the proposed battery storage facilities is more personal than most realize. The threat has become undeniably real with four fires already recorded due to the existing facility in Moss Landing.
These instances are stark reminders of what has been hauntingly equated to the aftermath of the “3 Mile Island” disaster. The potential fallout to the health of human life, our delicate ecosystems, and the incomparable beauty of our county is immeasurable. Yet, it seems our concerns fall on deaf ears, as more battery supply areas are being proposed in Watsonville, Aptos, and Santa Cruz.
The logic is simple: where there is smoke, there is fire. We need no more evidence than the smoke billowing from the Moss Landing facility to understand that this is a significant problem that requires immediate resolution. What's more, our county's status as a global produce supplier adds another layer of concern. The potential contamination of our produce could have far-reaching implications on global food chains.
Therefore, we demand immediate action. We call upon our local representatives and governmental bodies to halt the establishment of additional battery storage facilities in the county. This is about preserving Santa Cruz County, the health of its residents, the integrity of our produce, and the future of our world-renowned ecosystem. Sign this petition to stand against any more battery storage establishments and protect our beloved Santa Cruz County.
