Massive Battery Fire Cover-up At Moss Landing In Monterey County By EPA & Gov. Gavin NewsomThere have been four fires of massive battery storage facilities at Moss Landing in Monterey county that have poisoned thousands of people and first responders in the Monterey area. These fires have released hydrochloric acid and many other dangerous and deadly chemicals.Donna Gilbert who has been investigating the dangers of these batteries reports that there is no way to discover serious design problems during manufacturing that has led to these dangerous fires. She also reports that health and safety regulatory agencies including the EPA have covered up the real health threats to the communities and that California governor Gavin Newsom has allowed the permitting of these plants and others throughout California while ignoring the dangers to workers and communities at these plants.One of the companies according to Gilmore hired by the Vistra Energy battery storage plant to do toxic testing after the January 17, 2025 fire is the same company that was hired in East Palestine after the Norfolk Southern derailment and it manipulated the results to cover up the serious health and safety dangers to the residents and workers in East Palestine, Ohio.Less than two weeks after the fire at the Moss Landing plant, scientists affiliated with San Jose State University scientists discovered levels of toxic metals at more than 100 times the normal background levels in soils at Elkhorn Slough, roughly two miles away. High levels of heavy metals such as nickel, cobalt, and manganese “bioaccumulate,” or move up the food chain from plants and microbes into fish, and larger animals that eat the fish. At high levels they can cause neurological harm, reproductive damage and other problems. Gilmore also reports that there has been a complete media censorship of the serious design problems of these battery plants that have led to massive fires and contamination throughout the area of first responders and residents of these communities.This interview was done on 1/28/24For More Info: sanonofresafety.orgWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project