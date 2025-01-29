top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Massive Battery Fire Cover-up at Moss Landing in Monterey County by EPA & Gov Newsom

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jan 29, 2025 12:13PM
WorkWeek and Labor Video Project covers the series of fires at massive battery plants in Moss Landing that have poisoned thousands of workers and residents. Resident and researcher Donna Gilmore talks about the serious design problems of these batteries that prevent the companies from stopping fires at the dangerous facilities. She reports that over 100,000 batteries have caught fire.
WorkWeek and Labor Video Project covers the series of fires at massive battery plants in Moss Landing that have poisoned thousands of wor...
original image (3613x2062)
Massive Battery Fire Cover-up At Moss Landing In Monterey County By EPA & Gov. Gavin Newsom

There have been four fires of massive battery storage facilities at Moss Landing in Monterey county that have poisoned thousands of people and first responders in the Monterey area. These fires have released hydrochloric acid and many other dangerous and deadly chemicals.

Donna Gilbert who has been investigating the dangers of these batteries reports that there is no way to discover serious design problems during manufacturing that has led to these dangerous fires. She also reports that health and safety regulatory agencies including the EPA have covered up the real health threats to the communities and that California governor Gavin Newsom has allowed the permitting of these plants and others throughout California while ignoring the dangers to workers and communities at these plants.

One of the companies according to Gilmore hired by the Vistra Energy battery storage plant to do toxic testing after the January 17, 2025 fire is the same company that was hired in East Palestine after the Norfolk Southern derailment and it manipulated the results to cover up the serious health and safety dangers to the residents and workers in East Palestine, Ohio.

Less than two weeks after the fire at the Moss Landing plant, scientists affiliated with San Jose State University scientists discovered levels of toxic metals at more than 100 times the normal background levels in soils at Elkhorn Slough, roughly two miles away. High levels of heavy metals such as nickel, cobalt, and manganese “bioaccumulate,” or move up the food chain from plants and microbes into fish, and larger animals that eat the fish. At high levels they can cause neurological harm, reproductive damage and other problems. Gilmore also reports that there has been a complete media censorship of the serious design problems of these battery plants that have led to massive fires and contamination throughout the area of first responders and residents of these communities.

This interview was done on 1/28/24

For More Info: sanonofresafety.org

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/23rzaaXcidE
§Gavin Newsom & Elon Musk Pushing Dangerous Battery Plants
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jan 29, 2025 12:13PM
Gavin Newsom and His Fascist Pal Elon Musk
original image (880x499)
Gavin Newsom according to resident and researcher Donna Gilmore controls the PUC, Cal-OSHA and other government agencies that have covered up the serious health and safety problems of these battery plants. Musk and the techno fascists are building these battery plants throughout California and the United States and the EPA has also covered up the serious dangers of these fires.
https://youtu.be/23rzaaXcidE
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code