Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Moss Landing Toxic Lithium Battery Fire Cover-up

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 2, 2025 4:48PM
The massive fires of battery storage facilities in Moss Landing have exposed the fact that there was no protection and also the government has failed to do any studies of the dangers of this toxic accident with lithium. Long time industrial and environmental toxicologist Dr. James Dahlgren and toxic tester Scott Smith spoke to residents about their studies and the likely dangers to their health.
original image (894x613)
The massive lithium toxic fires in Moss Landing have contaminated thousands of residents and workers.

In a report to the community, Dr. James Dahlgren who is an industrial and environmental toxicologist and Scott Smith, an independent toxic tester talk about the capture of the EPA, CDC and other agencies by the companies they are supposed to do oversight to protect the public and workers. Dr. Dahlgren also reported that there has been no studies on the effect of lithium battery fires on human beings or animals despite their growing dangers of these battery plant fires throughout the US and the world. He also along with toxic tester Scott Smith talks about the role of the EPA, CDC and other government agencies in helping to cover-up the dangers of these contaminants.

Also there are also serious design flaws of these batteries that prevent the detection of likely fires. Despite this these companies are continuing to build these facilities throughout the country and the world.

They also reported that Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Agencies that are supposed to protect the public have been MIA.

This presentation was made in Watsonville, California on June 1, 2025.

Additional Media:

Massive Battery Fire Cover-up At Moss Landing In Monterey County By EPA & Gov. Gavin Newsom
https://youtu.be/23rzaaXcidE

Plutonium Found In Hunters Point Residents & Workers With Dr. James Dahlren
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-11-24-plutonium-found-at-hunters-point-in-residents-workers

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/eB7IAK7ce-g
§Never Again! These companies want to build more battery facilities.Tje
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 2, 2025 4:48PM
sm_moss_landing_never_again.jpg
original image (3042x2904)
The Campaign to Stop Lithium Battery Facilities in Santa Cruz County is working to stop additional battery facilities.
StopLithiumbatteryfacilitiesSC [at] yahoo.com
https://youtu.be/eB7IAK7ce-g
§Lithium Battery Fires Have
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 2, 2025 4:48PM
sm_moss_landing_fire_2-18-25.jpg.webp
original image (1561x1045)
Thousands of people in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties are ill from the toxic air released during the world's largest lithium-ion battery fire on January 16, 2025 at the Moss Landing Battery Site.
https://youtu.be/eB7IAK7ce-g
§Newsom Has Been MIA During These Massive Battery Fires In Moss Landing
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jun 2, 2025 4:48PM
sm_newsom_at_diablo_canyon.jpg
original image (780x520)
Governor Gavin Newsom who takes money from these tech companies has refused to order CA State agencies to do surveys to protect the residents and workers.
https://youtu.be/eB7IAK7ce-g
