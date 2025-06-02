The massive fires of battery storage facilities in Moss Landing have exposed the fact that there was no protection and also the government has failed to do any studies of the dangers of this toxic accident with lithium. Long time industrial and environmental toxicologist Dr. James Dahlgren and toxic tester Scott Smith spoke to residents about their studies and the likely dangers to their health.

The massive lithium toxic fires in Moss Landing have contaminated thousands of residents and workers.In a report to the community, Dr. James Dahlgren who is an industrial and environmental toxicologist and Scott Smith, an independent toxic tester talk about the capture of the EPA, CDC and other agencies by the companies they are supposed to do oversight to protect the public and workers. Dr. Dahlgren also reported that there has been no studies on the effect of lithium battery fires on human beings or animals despite their growing dangers of these battery plant fires throughout the US and the world. He also along with toxic tester Scott Smith talks about the role of the EPA, CDC and other government agencies in helping to cover-up the dangers of these contaminants.Also there are also serious design flaws of these batteries that prevent the detection of likely fires. Despite this these companies are continuing to build these facilities throughout the country and the world.They also reported that Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Agencies that are supposed to protect the public have been MIA.This presentation was made in Watsonville, California on June 1, 2025.