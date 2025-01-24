From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Moss Landing Fire Community Response Group Seeks Volunteers
IMMEDIATE ACTION ITEM: We need Volunteers!
TIME SENSITIVE! THIS ACTION IS SCHEDULED FOR THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY 1/25 & 1/26!
We have secured the services of BioMax Environmental Inc. | Environmental Consulting & Certified Industrial Hygiene Services whose Certified Industrial Hygienist will perform an environmental assessment of the fallout from the Moss Landing BESS Fire on behalf of our Monterey Bay Area affected communities. Monterey County has committed to testing, but a date has not been set, and specimens are degrading over time. This is an all-volunteer community effort!
WE NEED VOLUNTEERS to collect, use, and return environmental samples to us. Prepared packages include non-toxic “Ghost Wipes”, testing materials and directions for proper cataloguing and handling (Chain of Custody). This test will allow our community to detect the presence, distribution, and quantity of heavy metals in our environment.
Distribution Sites: Saturday (tomorrow) 1/25
Saturday: 9-10am at the Prunedale Grange: 17890 Moro Rd, Salinas, CA 93907
Saturday: 12-1pm at the Bank of America parking lot at the corner of Capitola Rd. and 41st Ave
Pickup Sites: Sunday 1/26
Sunday: 10-11am at the Prunedale Grange: 17890 Moro Rd, Salinas, CA 93907
Sunday: 12-1pm at the Bank of America parking lot at the corner of Capitola Rd. and 41st Ave
THESE TESTS ARE BEST WHEN GEOGRAPHICALLY DISTRIBUTED. This means that we need to know where you live to determine the distribution area for these test packages. If you want to help with this project, please send your name, town, email and telephone number to Brian Roeder at bcroeder123 [at] gmail.com. We will be in touch to confirm with you prior to distribution times.
THIS IS IMPORTANT WORK. Our volunteer team is paying for this service out of our own pockets. We have 100 test kits to distribute, and we can use samples anywhere from Gonzales to Scotts Valley; From Carmel to Gilroy.
IF YOU CAN ASSIST in this important environmental data gathering project, please immediately email the above information to bcroeder123 [at] gmail.com. I will then contact you to do final coordination.
Please help our community to recover and thrive.
Our very best regards-
The Moss Landing Fire Community Response Group
January 24th, 2025.
The Moss Landing Fire Community Response Groupis a Fast-response grass-roots all-volunteer resident group which advocates for our community’s voice and interests in response to the Moss Landing BESS Fire. We believe that our citizens must organize by deploying facts to successfully defend our community’s environment, health, and welfare. We are not affiliated with any other governmental, business, or advocacy groups.
Please share through your networks!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/6528151337...
