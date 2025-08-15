From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tue Jul 22 2025 (Updated 08/15/25)Demonstrators Blockade Palantir Offices in Palo Alto
Palantir Makes Billions Off Surveillance, Deportation, and Genocide
Demonstrators in Palo Alto blockaded the offices of data company Palantir on June 26, and returned for a similar action on July 14, demanding the company stop building surveillance systems for ICE and working with the Israeli government. Actions took place in Palo Alto frequently in the years 2016 to 2020, before Palantir moved its headquarters to Denver. Demonstrations have started up at the remaining Palo Alto office in earnest again.
Hundreds of people attended both of the recent demonstrations in front of the former headquarters (now a company office) in Palo Alto. On July 14, protest signs included "Palantir makes your kidnappings easy" and "Stop the Cruelty," and the Raging Grannies sang "Palantir is on a Highway to Hell" riffing off the AC/DC original.
Palantir makes billions off surveillance, deportation, and genocide. Palantir's technology allows ICE to identify, locate, and kidnap migrants en masse. Their spy-cop tools track activists and organizers. The Israeli military uses Palantir tech to commit genocide in Gaza. Now, Palantir is building out the most dangerous mass surveillance system in modern US history. Their mega data platform would access the private personal information of every single person in the US: from our bank records to medical data, immigration status, and more.
