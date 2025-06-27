From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pulled Up On a Palantir Exec Last Night!
Action taken against Palantir CTO at his Oakland home
6/27 - In solidarity with other actions around the country against Palantir, autonomous community members gathered to disturb Palantir CTO Akash Jain at his home in the Oakland Hills. Palantir profits from the abduction of immigrants and the genocide of Palestinians. Jain bought this 6.5 million dollar home with blood money. There is nowhere that the billionaires and war profiteers can go to hide from their crimes. The people will always find them. Fear can go both ways— all of these people have names and addresses. Find them.
