Palantir Powers ICE - Shut Down Palantir!

Date:

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Shut Down Peter Thiel's Palantir

Location Details:

100 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto.

Near Caltrain stop -- Palo Alto University Ave

Palantir powers ICE. From abductions to the genocide in Palestine, Palantir makes billions off surveillance, deportation, and war.



Palantir's technology allow ICE to identity, locate, and kidnap migrants en masse. Their spy-cop tools tracks activists and organizers. The IDF uses Palantir tech to commit genocide in Gaza.



Now, Palantir is building out the biggest and most dangerous mass surveillance system in modern US history. Their data platform would have access to, and integrate across federal agencies, the private personal information of every single person in the US: from our bank records to medical data, immigration status, and more. The possibilities for mass abuse at the hands of the US government would be unimaginable.



Palantir co-founder and chairman Peter Thiel is one of Trump's biggest donors. In exchange, Trump has funneled at least $113 million in federal contracts to build out these dystopian spy-cop technologies.



We have to stop these horrors.



June 26th. 12pm. 100 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto. All out to Palantir.