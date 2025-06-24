top
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Palantir Powers ICE - Shut Down Palantir!

Techno Fascist Peter Theil & Trump
original image (3079x1880)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Shut Down Peter Thiel's Palantir
Location Details:
100 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto.
Near Caltrain stop -- Palo Alto University Ave
Palantir Powers ICE - Shut Down Palantir!

Thursday, June 26, 2025•12:00 PM
Location:Palantir Office•100 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301 US

Palantir powers ICE. From abductions to the genocide in Palestine, Palantir makes billions off surveillance, deportation, and war.

Palantir's technology allow ICE to identity, locate, and kidnap migrants en masse. Their spy-cop tools tracks activists and organizers. The IDF uses Palantir tech to commit genocide in Gaza.

Now, Palantir is building out the biggest and most dangerous mass surveillance system in modern US history. Their data platform would have access to, and integrate across federal agencies, the private personal information of every single person in the US: from our bank records to medical data, immigration status, and more. The possibilities for mass abuse at the hands of the US government would be unimaginable.

Palantir co-founder and chairman Peter Thiel is one of Trump's biggest donors. In exchange, Trump has funneled at least $113 million in federal contracts to build out these dystopian spy-cop technologies.

We have to stop these horrors.

June 26th. 12pm. 100 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto. All out to Palantir.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/palantir-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 24, 2025 6:03AM
§Thiel and Techno Fascists Are Supporting Fascist State Under Trump & Profiting From It
by Shut Down Peter Thiel's Palantir
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 6:03AM
sm_technofascismprint.jpg
original image (3000x2318)
Peter Thiel and other techno fascists like Elon Musk and David Sacks have captured the state and are using it to spy on all of us and profit from imperialist wars and introduction of AI to eliminate workers
https://actionnetwork.org/events/palantir-...
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Techno Fascist Palantir CEO Alex Carp predicted US war on Iran, Russia, and China
Ben Norton
Tue, Jun 24, 2025 6:44AM
