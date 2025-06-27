top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Peninsula Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Protest at Palo Alto Palantir

Protest at Palo Alto Palantir

by Indybay
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:05PM
Demonstration in Palo Alto in coordination with a similar action in New York City on June 26.
Action in coordination with similar action in New York.
original image (1512x2016)
Demonstrators in Palo Alto blockaded the offices of data company Palantir on June 26, demanding that it to stop building surveillance systems for ICE and working with the Israeli government.

About 200 protesters sang, shouted and banged drums outside the firm's building at 100 Hamilton Ave in the city's downtown, previously the location of the company's headquarters before it fled to Denver in 2020. At the time, CEO Alex Karp cited Silicon Valley's "liberal attitude" as reason for moving the main office out of state.

After a rally at the front doors on Hamilton, protesters took the streets, rallying a second time within the intersection, halting traffic. Some drivers indicated support by waving and cheering for the demonstrators. After a march to a second Palantir location on nearby High St, protesters disrupted business where the company was hosting an industry recruiting event, chanting and pounding on windows.

BEST Coverage from the Independent

Additional reporting from Labor Video Project.

Guardian Report on New York Action.

Local coverage.
§
by Indybay
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:05PM
sm_img_2577.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
§
by Indybay
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:05PM
sm_img_2578.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
§
by Indybay
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:05PM
sm_img_2581.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§
by Indybay
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:05PM
sm_img_2582.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
§
by Indybay
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:05PM
sm_img_2588.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
§
by Indybay
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:05PM
sm_img_2593.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
§
by Indybay
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:05PM
sm_img_2596.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
§
by Indybay
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:05PM
sm_img_2597.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
§
by Indybay
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:05PM
sm_img_2604.jpg
original image (1947x1677)
