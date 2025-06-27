Demonstration in Palo Alto in coordination with a similar action in New York City on June 26.

Demonstrators in Palo Alto blockaded the offices of data company Palantir on June 26, demanding that it to stop building surveillance systems for ICE and working with the Israeli government.About 200 protesters sang, shouted and banged drums outside the firm's building at 100 Hamilton Ave in the city's downtown, previously the location of the company's headquarters before it fled to Denver in 2020. At the time, CEO Alex Karp cited Silicon Valley's "liberal attitude" as reason for moving the main office out of state.After a rally at the front doors on Hamilton, protesters took the streets, rallying a second time within the intersection, halting traffic. Some drivers indicated support by waving and cheering for the demonstrators. After a march to a second Palantir location on nearby High St, protesters disrupted business where the company was hosting an industry recruiting event, chanting and pounding on windows.