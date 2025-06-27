top
Palestine Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

Peter Thiel's Palantir Protested in Palo Alto "Stop Profiting from Genocide & ICE"

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:16AM
Over 100 activists rallied protested and marched against Peter Thiel's Palantir which is getting billions from the Trump government to carry out it's genocide in Gaza and also the mass raids and terror campaign against immigrants and workers in the United States.
original image (638x640)
Peter Thiel, the billionaire techno fascist who is supporting Trump owns Palantir which is based in Palo Alto and profits from the genocide in Gaza and the ICE raids by providing data and technology to implement the policies of the Trump government. His company according to people who rallied at their offices is getting billions of dollars of contracts from the US government and also getting access to all the information of people in the United States which they are using in their quest for total control of the people.

The activists also protested at a recruiting event Palantir was holding down the street from the headquarters. They also charged the Palantir CEO Alex Carp with being the Kidnapper In Chief.

Additional Media:

AI, Robotics, Worker Rights, Techno Fascists & The Future With Adrienne Williams
https://youtu.be/qdhsF9usPUE

CWA AWU Google & Amazon Tech Workers & Community Demand No Tech For Apartheid! Cancel Project Nimbus
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY

Google Employees Speak out about Project Nimbus and Google's Culture of Silencing Diverse Voices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GI-ePG0rTA

Google and Amazon Want More Defense Contracts, Despite Worker Protests
https://www.wired.com/story/google-and-amazon-want-more-defense-contracts-despite-worker-protests/

§Palantir Charged With Helping Raids On Immigrants
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:16AM
sm_img_1271_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of working class immigrants are being kidnapped with the support of Palantir which profits from the ICE raids
https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA
§Protesting Palantir For Profiting From ICE Kidnapping
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:16AM
sm_img_1198.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Palanteer is making billions from helping the ICE raids and also giving support to the genocide in Gaza
https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA
§Protesters Marching To Palantir Recruiting Event
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:16AM
sm_img_1257.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Protesters marched from Palantir's headquarters in Palo Alto to their recruiting meeting
https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA
§Palantir Security Tearing Down Banners On Their Headquarters
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:16AM
sm_palantir_security_grabbing_banners.jpg
original image (3535x2180)
Palantir security tore down banners protesting their profiting from genocide and kidnappings of immigrants.
https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA
§Alex Carp Kidnapper In Chief Protest At Palantir Recruiting Meeting
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:16AM
sm_palantir_alex_carp_kidnapper_in_chief_6-26-25.jpg
original image (2434x1466)
Alex Carp the CEO of Peter Thiel's Palantir was charged with being Kidnapper In Chief
https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA
§Don't Work For Palantir Flyer On The Palantir Recruiting Meeting
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:16AM
sm_img_1264_2.jpg
original image (1903x2417)
A flyer was put up at the Palantir recruiting event to urge the workers not to join the company and support it's support for genocide and kidnappings
https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA
§Palantir Protesters Said They Would Be Coming Back
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Jun 27, 2025 9:16AM
sm_img_1177.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Part of the picket and rally against Peter Thiel's Palantir and their support for genocide and ICE kidnappings.
https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA
