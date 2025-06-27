From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Peter Thiel's Palantir Protested in Palo Alto "Stop Profiting from Genocide & ICE"
Over 100 activists rallied protested and marched against Peter Thiel's Palantir which is getting billions from the Trump government to carry out it's genocide in Gaza and also the mass raids and terror campaign against immigrants and workers in the United States.
Peter Thiel, the billionaire techno fascist who is supporting Trump owns Palantir which is based in Palo Alto and profits from the genocide in Gaza and the ICE raids by providing data and technology to implement the policies of the Trump government. His company according to people who rallied at their offices is getting billions of dollars of contracts from the US government and also getting access to all the information of people in the United States which they are using in their quest for total control of the people.
The activists also protested at a recruiting event Palantir was holding down the street from the headquarters. They also charged the Palantir CEO Alex Carp with being the Kidnapper In Chief.
Additional Media:
AI, Robotics, Worker Rights, Techno Fascists & The Future With Adrienne Williams
https://youtu.be/qdhsF9usPUE
CWA AWU Google & Amazon Tech Workers & Community Demand No Tech For Apartheid! Cancel Project Nimbus
https://youtu.be/GUg9UglBlzY
Google Employees Speak out about Project Nimbus and Google's Culture of Silencing Diverse Voices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GI-ePG0rTA
Google and Amazon Want More Defense Contracts, Despite Worker Protests
https://www.wired.com/story/google-and-amazon-want-more-defense-contracts-despite-worker-protests/
Group of Google workers wants an end to contract with Israeli government
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus
Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter
Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY
CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd
Protesters: “Google, Amazon Cancel Apartheid Cloud Project”
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=nuze.ink&set=a.780660014065352
SF Protest Google/Amazon Support For Apartheid Isreal
https://youtu.be/g45pE1eVcHo
Google Nimbus Contract
https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco/2022/09/01/google-contract-project-nimbus
Google AI Tech Will Be Used For Virtual Border Wall, CBP Contract Shows
Google Cloud Will Be Used In Conjunction With Anduril Industries' Surveillance Tech On The U.S. Mexico Border
https://theintercept.com/2020/10/21/google-cbp-border-contract-anduril/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=The%20Intercept%20Newsletter
Google’s New Union Is a Historic Moment for Labor
https://www.leftvoice.org/googles-new-union-is-a-historic-moment-for-labor/
Tech Workers Unite & Fight! Lanetix CWA Workers Fight Union Busting In SF
https://youtu.be/bRVoJN2TWuY
CWA Labor Officials Censored Report Criticizing Microsoft's Military Contracts
https://theintercept.com/2022/09/07/microsoft-military-union-cwa/?
fbclid=IwAR1Rs36PW1ljEum1wylOEm__JCobCLWL-qjuEPgwJEQle5f_iP4U-LBlXd
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TADIld2hgeA
