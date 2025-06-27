Over 100 activists rallied protested and marched against Peter Thiel's Palantir which is getting billions from the Trump government to carry out it's genocide in Gaza and also the mass raids and terror campaign against immigrants and workers in the United States.

Peter Thiel, the billionaire techno fascist who is supporting Trump owns Palantir which is based in Palo Alto and profits from the genocide in Gaza and the ICE raids by providing data and technology to implement the policies of the Trump government. His company according to people who rallied at their offices is getting billions of dollars of contracts from the US government and also getting access to all the information of people in the United States which they are using in their quest for total control of the people.The activists also protested at a recruiting event Palantir was holding down the street from the headquarters. They also charged the Palantir CEO Alex Carp with being the Kidnapper In Chief.