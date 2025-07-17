top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Peninsula

Palantir Protests Continue in Palo Alto Pt. II

by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
Demonstrators have protested at the Palantir location in downtown Palo Alto since 2016. Photos from most recent protest of July 14.
Demonstrators have protested at the Palantir location in downtown Palo Alto since 2016. Photos from most recent protest of July 14.
original image (2171x3256)
Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

Part I of this report at link here.
For more information: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§villain
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_surge_rp_villain.jpg
original image (3056x1546)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§Clever placard
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_screenshot_2025-07-17_at_4.37.06_am.jpg
original image (1536x1626)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§another great homemade sign
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_rp_granny_with_.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§crossing before taking over intersection
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_rp_color_of_bw.jpg
original image (3008x2176)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§purge
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_rp_extinct_t.jpg
original image (2288x2037)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§picket line
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_rp_picket.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§Palantir Powers ICE
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_rp_pal_powers_ice.jpg
original image (978x1493)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§Strike a pose
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_rp_hijab.jpg
original image (3073x2326)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§raging
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_rp_rgs.jpg
original image (2549x2200)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§variety of face covers
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_rp_cover_faces.jpg
original image (3040x2272)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§Predatory
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_rp_predatory.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§Message to Karp and Thiel
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_screenshot_2025-07-17_at_4.09.28_am.jpg
original image (1522x1266)
Musk head showed up
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§another raging granny
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_purge_rpgrannyroberta.jpg
original image (1521x1920)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§Extinction Rebellion
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_purgerpscientist.jpg
original image (1995x2930)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§signs on truck parked to block view of demonstrators
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_purge_rp_jk_not_jk.jpg
original image (3056x1633)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§atop said truck
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_purge2rp.jpg
original image (2306x2037)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
§occupying intersection
by J. Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 5:00AM
sm_rp_last_with_mh.jpg
original image (3056x1341)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/07/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code