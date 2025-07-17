top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Peninsula Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Palantir Protests Continue in Palo Alto

Palantir Protests Continue in Palo Alto

by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
Palantir uses satellites, drones, and AI to automate the “Kill Chain” for the US and Israeli militaries. On July 14, just three weeks after a previous demo here, people protested at Palantir once again. Demos took place here frequently in the years 2016 to 2020 when Palantir moved headquarters to Denver. They have started up at the remaining Palo Alto office in earnest again.
original image (1638x2048)
Photo credit: Steven Rice, Probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

Palantir uses satellites, drones, and AI to automate the “Kill Chain” for the US and Israeli militaries.

About 200 people demonstrated in front of the former headquarters (now a company office) in Palo Alto on July 14 to protest this assault on humanity.

Protest signs included "Palantir makes your kidnappings easy" and "Stop the Cruelty". The Raging Grannies sang "Palantir is on a Highway to Hell" riffing off the AC/DC original.

Palo Alto grassroots community Vigil4Gaza cosponsored and their members joined the Purge Palantir rally. Vigil4Gaza community members expressed disgust that a company so deeply complicit in both enabling and profiting off Israel’s ongoing occupation, apartheid and genocide of Palestinians, has a significant presence in Palo Alto and noted that Palantir has been specifically called out by UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, in her report “From economy of occupation to economy of genocide”.
§Palestinian Flag
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_sr_pal_flag_truck.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Trucks parked on the street in front of Palantir are meant to block the view of the demonstration by drivers. The Palo Alto Police Department assists Palantir by making the street a tow away zone for all cars...excepting the rental trucks Palantir arranges for. Nimble demonstrators climbed atop one of the trucks and displayed a Palestinian flag.
§Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir, called out
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_screenshot_2025-07-17_at_2.09.25_am.jpg
original image (2156x1628)
Smaller sign says: JD Vance is a 15 year project of Peter Thiel and the tech right
§No Military Police State
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_screenshot_2025-07-17_at_1.37.22_am.jpg
original image (868x1092)
§Palantir Powers Kidnapping and Killing
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_screenshot_2025-07-17_at_2.52.01_am.jpg
original image (1094x702)
§Teachers demand: CalSTRS stop funding genocide!
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_screenshot_2025-07-17_at_1.20.50_am.jpg
original image (724x1068)
Public school teachers are mobilizing to demand their pension fund, CalSTRS, divest from Israel’s genocide in Palestine and sell off investments in immigrant surveillance. CalSTRS is the second largest public pension fund in the United States.
§Tesla Takedown
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_screenshot_2025-07-17_at_1.06.58_am.jpg
original image (1724x1630)
Immediately following the demo at Palantir there was a second demo at the Tesla engineering HQ in Palo Alto. Many people came to both demos. On the same day at noon there was a protest outside Stanford Medical Center because Stanford has caved to Trump's demands that there be no gender affirming surgery for people under the age of 19. Palo Alto has become a hotbed of protests.
§Musk makes an appearance
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_pal_sr_musk_just.jpg
original image (1639x2048)
§Raging
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_rgs_guitars_sr.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§takedown
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_takedown_on_street_sr.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§takeover
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_pal_sr_top_muskplus.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§truck
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_palsrtruckbw.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
§
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_resist_sign_sf.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§wake up
by J.Hen
Thu, Jul 17, 2025 2:27AM
sm_sr_chinois.jpg
original image (1639x2048)
