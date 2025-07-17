Palantir Protests Continue in Palo Alto by J.Hen

Palantir uses satellites, drones, and AI to automate the “Kill Chain” for the US and Israeli militaries. On July 14, just three weeks after a previous demo here, people protested at Palantir once again. Demos took place here frequently in the years 2016 to 2020 when Palantir moved headquarters to Denver. They have started up at the remaining Palo Alto office in earnest again.

Photo credit: Steven Rice, Probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.



About 200 people demonstrated in front of the former headquarters (now a company office) in Palo Alto on July 14 to protest this assault on humanity.



Protest signs included "Palantir makes your kidnappings easy" and "Stop the Cruelty". The Raging Grannies sang "Palantir is on a Highway to Hell" riffing off the AC/DC original.



Palo Alto grassroots community Vigil4Gaza cosponsored and their members joined the Purge Palantir rally. Vigil4Gaza community members expressed disgust that a company so deeply complicit in both enabling and profiting off Israel’s ongoing occupation, apartheid and genocide of Palestinians, has a significant presence in Palo Alto and noted that Palantir has been specifically called out by UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, in her report “From economy of occupation to economy of genocide”.