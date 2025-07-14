From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Purge Palantir Palo Alto Protest
Date:
Monday, July 14, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Coalition to Purge Palantir
Location Details:
100 Hamilton Ave.
downtown Palo Alto, CA 94301
5 min walk from CalTrain station Palo Alto-University Ave.
Purge Palantir Palo Alto
Palantir makes billions off surveillance, deportation, and genocide.
Palantir's technology allows ICE to identify, locate, and kidnap migrants en masse. Their spy-cop tools track activists and organizers. The Israeli military uses Palantir tech to commit genocide in Gaza.
Now, Palantir is building out the most dangerous mass surveillance system in modern US history. Their mega data platform would access the private personal information of every single person in the US: from our bank records to medical data, immigration status, and more.
Palantir co-founder and chairman Peter Thiel is one of Trump's biggest donors. In exchange, Trump has funneled at least $113 million in federal contracts to build out these dystopian business plans.
We have to stop these horrors. #PurgePalantir
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/purge-pal...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 8, 2025 1:27AM
