top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International San Francisco U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights Racial Justice Front Page
Climate Activists Shut Down Wells Fargo Global Headquarters
Fri Jul 25 2025 (Updated 07/31/25)
Climate Activists Shut Down Wells Fargo Global Headquarters
Wells Fargo Funds Toxic Pipelines, Genocide, and Deportation
Climate Activists Shut Down Wells Fargo Global Headquarters
On July 23, activists blocked the entryways of the global headquarters of Wells Fargo in San Francisco, shutting down the building. As part of Stop Billionaires Summer, the action was organized due to Wells Fargo's investments that have contributed to climate destruction, Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the funding of Palantir and deportations, the privatization of the US Post Office, and the funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline. A second demonstration took place on July 30.

As speakers rallied the crowd, including Indigenous climate leaders, a giant circular mural was painted on the ground. Waniya Locke of Standing Rock Grassroots spoke of the threat that the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) has imposed on her people and that “every day we might not have water,” noting that Palestinians face a threat every day from bombings. She chanted “What do you do when your land is under attack? Stand up, fight back.”

Protesters blocked the bank’s doors starting at 8:30 am, with some linking arms through pipes bearing slogans like “Planet Over Plunder” and “Globalize Justice.” After a couple of hours, the police and fire department arrived. Over 50 police and fire eventually were able to separate the linked protesters. Seven were arrested and driven off in paddy wagons.

Read More: photo Seven Arrested at Wells Fargo Climate Protest | photo Wells Fargo Charged with Complicity by Climate Activists | photo Repeat Lesson for Wells Fargo Delivered by Activists | photo “Wells Fracko Bank” Called Upon to Divest from Fossil Fuels | calendar Mass Protest Action at Wells Fargo’s Global HQ w/ Indigenous Climate Leaders | calendar Community Picket at Wells Fargo Global HQ
RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2025-08-15 Sable Attempting to Restart Corroded Pipeline that Caused Refugio Oil Spill Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-08-08 Noise Demonstrations Target BCG for Role in Deadly "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation" Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine2025-07-31 Monarch Population Especially Vulnerable to Mass Deaths from Pesticides During Winter Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-07-29 Bay Area Gray Whale Deaths at Highest Level Since 2000 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay | California | U.S. | Animal Liberation2025-07-28 Senator Alex Padilla Called Out for Supporting Bills That Fund Genocide Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | San Francisco | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2025-07-25 Musk-Owned Company Subjects Primates and Pigs to Deadly Brain Chip Implants East Bay | Animal Liberation2025-07-25 Wells Fargo Funds Toxic Pipelines, Genocide, and Deportation Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine | Immigrant Rights2025-07-24 Stakeholder Group Takes Action After Exposure to Fire's Massive Pollution Cloud Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-07-22 Palantir Makes Billions Off Surveillance, Deportation, and Genocide Front Page | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Peninsula | U.S. | Palestine | Immigrant Rights2025-07-21 Program Pioneered Harm Reduction Model that Centered Voices of Drug Users Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Drug War | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-07-20 Protests Continue at Trader Joe's Stores Over Chicken Supplier Petaluma Poultry Front Page | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Animal Liberation
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$225.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code