Fri Jul 25 2025 (Updated 07/31/25)Climate Activists Shut Down Wells Fargo Global Headquarters
Wells Fargo Funds Toxic Pipelines, Genocide, and Deportation
On July 23, activists blocked the entryways of the global headquarters of Wells Fargo in San Francisco, shutting down the building. As part of Stop Billionaires Summer, the action was organized due to Wells Fargo's investments that have contributed to climate destruction, Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the funding of Palantir and deportations, the privatization of the US Post Office, and the funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline. A second demonstration took place on July 30.
As speakers rallied the crowd, including Indigenous climate leaders, a giant circular mural was painted on the ground. Waniya Locke of Standing Rock Grassroots spoke of the threat that the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) has imposed on her people and that “every day we might not have water,” noting that Palestinians face a threat every day from bombings. She chanted “What do you do when your land is under attack? Stand up, fight back.”
Protesters blocked the bank’s doors starting at 8:30 am, with some linking arms through pipes bearing slogans like “Planet Over Plunder” and “Globalize Justice.” After a couple of hours, the police and fire department arrived. Over 50 police and fire eventually were able to separate the linked protesters. Seven were arrested and driven off in paddy wagons.
Read More: Seven Arrested at Wells Fargo Climate Protest | Wells Fargo Charged with Complicity by Climate Activists | Repeat Lesson for Wells Fargo Delivered by Activists | “Wells Fracko Bank” Called Upon to Divest from Fossil Fuels | Mass Protest Action at Wells Fargo’s Global HQ w/ Indigenous Climate Leaders | Community Picket at Wells Fargo Global HQ
