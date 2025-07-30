top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/30/2025
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Immigrant Rights

Community Picket at Wells Fargo Global HQ

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time:
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stop Billionaire Summer
Location Details:
Wells Fargo Global Headquarters 333 Market St. San Francisco
Last Wednesday, we took action Wells’ global
headquarters with a building blockade and street mural that put the bank
on notice about their dirty investments and WE SHUT THEM DOWN.
Join us Wednesday, July 30th, we’ll be back at the headquarters with a
rolling rowdy picket line to keep the momentum going. We want to make a
lot of noise, so bring your noisemakers, pots and pans and whatever else
you got.

Wells Fargo funds Palantir - a tech company that’s supercharging Trump’s
surveillance state. Palantir provides surveillance and tech
infrastructure to enable the ICE raids terrorizing communities across
the nation right now. Palantir has also been contracted to build a
database of
personal information about Americans.

Furthermore, Wells Fargo funds weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems who’s
been fueling the genocide in Palestine with a constant flow of arms and
it funds some of the worst fossil fuels companies. The bank has also
recently rolled back its climate commitments (the only major U.S. bank
to do so) and are engaged in trying to stop an ongoing unionization
effort at their branches.

Join us on Wednesday June 30th for a rolling community picket at Wells
Fargo’s global headquarters.

WHAT: COMMUNITY PICKET AT WELLS FARGO
WHERE: Wells Fargo Global Headquarters 333 Market St. San Francisco
WHEN: Weds, July 30 at 8:30am
For more information: https://www.stopbillionaires.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 25, 2025 12:01PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$195.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code