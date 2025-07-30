Community Picket at Wells Fargo Global HQ

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

8:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Protest

Stop Billionaire Summer

Wells Fargo Global Headquarters 333 Market St. San Francisco

Last Wednesday, we took action Wells’ global

headquarters with a building blockade and street mural that put the bank

on notice about their dirty investments and WE SHUT THEM DOWN.

Join us Wednesday, July 30th, we’ll be back at the headquarters with a

rolling rowdy picket line to keep the momentum going. We want to make a

lot of noise, so bring your noisemakers, pots and pans and whatever else

you got.



Wells Fargo funds Palantir - a tech company that’s supercharging Trump’s

surveillance state. Palantir provides surveillance and tech

infrastructure to enable the ICE raids terrorizing communities across

the nation right now. Palantir has also been contracted to build a

database of

personal information about Americans.



Furthermore, Wells Fargo funds weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems who’s

been fueling the genocide in Palestine with a constant flow of arms and

it funds some of the worst fossil fuels companies. The bank has also

recently rolled back its climate commitments (the only major U.S. bank

to do so) and are engaged in trying to stop an ongoing unionization

effort at their branches.



Join us on Wednesday June 30th for a rolling community picket at Wells

Fargo’s global headquarters.



