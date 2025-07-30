From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Picket at Wells Fargo Global HQ
Date:
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time:
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stop Billionaire Summer
Location Details:
Wells Fargo Global Headquarters 333 Market St. San Francisco
Last Wednesday, we took action Wells’ global
headquarters with a building blockade and street mural that put the bank
on notice about their dirty investments and WE SHUT THEM DOWN.
Join us Wednesday, July 30th, we’ll be back at the headquarters with a
rolling rowdy picket line to keep the momentum going. We want to make a
lot of noise, so bring your noisemakers, pots and pans and whatever else
you got.
Wells Fargo funds Palantir - a tech company that’s supercharging Trump’s
surveillance state. Palantir provides surveillance and tech
infrastructure to enable the ICE raids terrorizing communities across
the nation right now. Palantir has also been contracted to build a
database of
personal information about Americans.
Furthermore, Wells Fargo funds weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems who’s
been fueling the genocide in Palestine with a constant flow of arms and
it funds some of the worst fossil fuels companies. The bank has also
recently rolled back its climate commitments (the only major U.S. bank
to do so) and are engaged in trying to stop an ongoing unionization
effort at their branches.
Join us on Wednesday June 30th for a rolling community picket at Wells
Fargo’s global headquarters.
WHAT: COMMUNITY PICKET AT WELLS FARGO
WHERE: Wells Fargo Global Headquarters 333 Market St. San Francisco
WHEN: Weds, July 30 at 8:30am
For more information: https://www.stopbillionaires.org/
