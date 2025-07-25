top
California San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Seven Arrested at Wells Fargo Climate Protest

by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Jul 25, 2025 10:59AM
Wells Fargo, the leader in climate commitment abandonment
Wells Fargo, the leader in climate commitment abandonment
original image (1375x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

In 2024 Wells Fargo invested $39 billion in fossil fuel production, 30% more than in the previous year, as they no doubt grieve over the children swept away in the global warming induced Texas floods.

Wells Fargo was the first major bank to repudiate its climate commitment. As to the glacial rate at which social justice ccommitments were extracted in previous years, the lightning speed at these were reversed cannot but reveal where their real intent lies.

As corporate America kowtows to Trumps attack on the climate and on the nation’s meager attempts to cope with its racist past, not to mention paying him millions to buy presidential decisions, there are those who dare to claim that this is not supposed to be the way a democracy works.

Stop Billionaires Summer is on. Beginning with the recent scientists protest in Oakland, the Wells Fargo action was in coordination with a sister protest in New York.

Organized by the Oil and Gas Action Network and with the active participation of several Native American pipe line protest groups, large banners accused Wells Fargo of funding the US-Israel-Palantir-Amazon-Google (yes, they are all in on it) genocide.

The protesters blocked the bank’s doors starting at 8:30 am. Their arms were linked through pipes bearing slogan like “Planet Over Plunder” and “Globalize Justice.”

As speakers rallied the crowd, a giant circular David Solnit designed mural was painted on the ground.

After a couple of hours, the police and fire department arrived. The over 50 police and fire eventually were able to separated the linked protesters. Seven were arrested and driven off in paddy wagons.

Unlike the bank’s “no comment” reaction to the protest, climate movement activists will once again have something to say on the next Wells Fargo coordinated national action day on August 15.

See all high resolution photos here.
