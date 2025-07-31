From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Repeat Lesson for Wells Fargo Delivered by Activists
Slow learner gets repeated demand to stop war crime complicity and fulfill environmental responsibility as Stop Billionaires Summer protests continues.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, July 30) After seven activists were arrested the previous week, protesters returned to once again disrupt operations at Wells Fargo’s Market Street headquarters.
Having repudiated its previous commitment for ethical environmental behavior, Wells Fargo also has major investments in Palantir. This company is providing software that merges previously confidential databases such as Social Security, IRS, medical, and immigration. This is to promote Trump’s assault on privacy and civil righets and assist his ICE goons in kidnapping people in the streets.
As Bay Area protests make ever increasing use of banging pots and pans to garner attention, the noisy action was hard to ignore. Indeed, posting the false claim that the protesters were threatening its employees, the bank locked it doors, thereby accomplishing the event’s goal to disrupt bank operations.
The real threat was to the bank’s profits. This, the protesters plan to continue.
Carrying signs documenting Wells Fargo’s crimes. The protesters marched around the bank and in the building’s front plaza.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network