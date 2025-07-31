Slow learner gets repeated demand to stop war crime complicity and fulfill environmental responsibility as Stop Billionaires Summer protests continues.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, July 30) After seven activists were arrested the previous week, protesters returned to once again disrupt operations at Wells Fargo’s Market Street headquarters.Having repudiated its previous commitment for ethical environmental behavior, Wells Fargo also has major investments in Palantir. This company is providing software that merges previously confidential databases such as Social Security, IRS, medical, and immigration. This is to promote Trump’s assault on privacy and civil righets and assist his ICE goons in kidnapping people in the streets.As Bay Area protests make ever increasing use of banging pots and pans to garner attention, the noisy action was hard to ignore. Indeed, posting the false claim that the protesters were threatening its employees, the bank locked it doors, thereby accomplishing the event’s goal to disrupt bank operations.The real threat was to the bank’s profits. This, the protesters plan to continue.Carrying signs documenting Wells Fargo’s crimes. The protesters marched around the bank and in the building’s front plaza.