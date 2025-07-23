From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mass Protest Action at Wells Fargo’s Global HQ w/ Indigenous Climate Leaders
Date:
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Time:
8:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Planet Over Profit & tribal water protectors
Location Details:
333 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
San Francisco, CA 94105
PROTEST: Mass Action at Wells Fargo’s Global HQ
Wells Fargo finances oil pipelines (like the infamous DAPL), deportation and genocide (Palantir & Elbit Systems), and is actively union busting. From Gaza to Standing Rock, Wells profits from violence.
No Fossil Fuels Money!
Stop Funding Palantir!
Stop Racist Anti-Union Policies!
Stop Sexist Anti-Union Policies!
Stop Climate Destruction!
Stop Funding War & Genocide!
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 staring at 8:30 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/DMNzwnaRwFz/
Wells Fargo is one of the world's largest funders of fossil fuels and has along history of racist lending and sexism and racism in the workplace. Yet, within weeks of Trump taking office, Wells Fargo dropped all of its climate and DEI commitments.
Not only that, but Wells Fargo funds Palantir, a corporation central to war currently being waged on immigrants; and Elbit Systems, a weapons manufacturer enabling the atrocities in Gaza; and Wells Fargo is also engaging in full-on union busting and trying to privatize the post office.
So, we're taking action at Wells Fargo’s Global HQ (333 Market Street, San Francisco) on Wednesday, July 23rd at 830AM.
We're honored to be joined at the action by Standing Rock and Cheyenne River tribal members, who have traveled to the Bay Area with the organizations Standing Rock Grassroots and Cheyenne River Grassroots for this week of action. Standing Rock Grassroots has been fighting to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline -- a pipeline that Wells Fargo helped fund.
At the action, we will paint a public mural and take mass action together. RSVP for more details.
ORGANIZATIONS
Planet Over Profit Bay Area
Standing Rock Grassroots
Cheyenne River Grassroots
Stop The Money Pipeline
Wells Fargo finances oil pipelines (like the infamous DAPL), deportation and genocide (Palantir & Elbit Systems), and is actively union busting. From Gaza to Standing Rock, Wells profits from violence.
No Fossil Fuels Money!
Stop Funding Palantir!
Stop Racist Anti-Union Policies!
Stop Sexist Anti-Union Policies!
Stop Climate Destruction!
Stop Funding War & Genocide!
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 staring at 8:30 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/DMNzwnaRwFz/
Wells Fargo is one of the world's largest funders of fossil fuels and has along history of racist lending and sexism and racism in the workplace. Yet, within weeks of Trump taking office, Wells Fargo dropped all of its climate and DEI commitments.
Not only that, but Wells Fargo funds Palantir, a corporation central to war currently being waged on immigrants; and Elbit Systems, a weapons manufacturer enabling the atrocities in Gaza; and Wells Fargo is also engaging in full-on union busting and trying to privatize the post office.
So, we're taking action at Wells Fargo’s Global HQ (333 Market Street, San Francisco) on Wednesday, July 23rd at 830AM.
We're honored to be joined at the action by Standing Rock and Cheyenne River tribal members, who have traveled to the Bay Area with the organizations Standing Rock Grassroots and Cheyenne River Grassroots for this week of action. Standing Rock Grassroots has been fighting to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline -- a pipeline that Wells Fargo helped fund.
At the action, we will paint a public mural and take mass action together. RSVP for more details.
ORGANIZATIONS
Planet Over Profit Bay Area
Standing Rock Grassroots
Cheyenne River Grassroots
Stop The Money Pipeline
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/wednesday-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 22, 2025 3:28PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network