PROTEST: Mass Action at Wells Fargo’s Global HQWells Fargo finances oil pipelines (like the infamous DAPL), deportation and genocide (Palantir & Elbit Systems), and is actively union busting. From Gaza to Standing Rock, Wells profits from violence.No Fossil Fuels Money!Stop Funding Palantir!Stop Racist Anti-Union Policies!Stop Sexist Anti-Union Policies!Stop Climate Destruction!Stop Funding War & Genocide!Wednesday, July 23, 2025 staring at 8:30 AMWells Fargo is one of the world's largest funders of fossil fuels and has along history of racist lending and sexism and racism in the workplace. Yet, within weeks of Trump taking office, Wells Fargo dropped all of its climate and DEI commitments.Not only that, but Wells Fargo funds Palantir, a corporation central to war currently being waged on immigrants; and Elbit Systems, a weapons manufacturer enabling the atrocities in Gaza; and Wells Fargo is also engaging in full-on union busting and trying to privatize the post office.So, we're taking action at Wells Fargo’s Global HQ (333 Market Street, San Francisco) on Wednesday, July 23rd at 830AM.We're honored to be joined at the action by Standing Rock and Cheyenne River tribal members, who have traveled to the Bay Area with the organizations Standing Rock Grassroots and Cheyenne River Grassroots for this week of action. Standing Rock Grassroots has been fighting to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline -- a pipeline that Wells Fargo helped fund.At the action, we will paint a public mural and take mass action together. RSVP for more details.ORGANIZATIONSPlanet Over Profit Bay AreaStanding Rock GrassrootsCheyenne River GrassrootsStop The Money Pipeline