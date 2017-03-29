top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$24.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
How Battles Over Sacred Sites Have Revived Ohlone Culture
by East Bay Yesterday
Wednesday Mar 29th, 2017 7:33 PM
Have you ever wondered what the East Bay was like before colonization? In the new episode of East Bay Yesterday, Corrina Gould shares knowledge of how her ancestors, the Ohlone people, maintained a relatively peaceful culture here for thousands of years. Although this history was nearly wiped out, struggles to protect sacred shellmound sites—some of them older than the Egyptian pyramids—have sparked a movement to honor this region’s original inhabitants and reclaim “lost” languages, crafts and practices.
sm_corrina-gould.jpg
original image (1244x776)
[ Corrina Gould. Photo credit: Michelle Steinberg / Underexposed Films ]

“Where are those ancestors now?”: How battles over sacred sites have revived Ohlone culture

People lived in the East Bay for thousands of years without police, jails or paying rent.

"We have bought into this whole idea of paying rent to somebody when people lived for thousands of years without paying anybody anything." Corrina Gould talks about life in the East Bay (Huichin territory) before colonization in the new episode.

To learn more about Ohlone battles to protect sacred sites, you can watch the full documentary "Beyond Recognition" here: http://naturalheroes.org/videos/beyond-recognition/

Director/Producer: Michelle Grace Steinberg

After decades struggling to protect sacred sites now engulfed by San Francisco’s sprawl, a Native woman and her allies discover a new path- to establish the first women-led urban Indigenous land trust. Shattering stereotypes, BEYOND RECOGNITION explores the quest to preserve one’s culture and homeland in a society bent on erasing them.
https://youtu.be/CQOkiyLW1S8
https://eastbayyesterday.com/
§Audio: Where Are Those Ancestors Now?
by East Bay Yesterday Wednesday Mar 29th, 2017 7:33 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (55.5mb)
[ Audio: 40:22 ]

“Where are those ancestors now?”: How battles over sacred sites have revived Ohlone culture
https://eastbayyesterday.com/
§1909 Map of Shellmounds in the San Francisco Bay Area
by East Bay Yesterday Wednesday Mar 29th, 2017 7:33 PM
sm_shellmounds-map.jpg
original image (634x792)
This 1909 map shows the location of 425 sacred shellmounds that used to ring the bay. In the new episode, Corrina Gould shares knowledge of how her ancestors, the Ohlone people, maintained a relatively peaceful culture here for thousands of years.
https://eastbayyesterday.com/
§Shellmound
by East Bay Yesterday Wednesday Mar 29th, 2017 7:33 PM
shellmound.jpg
https://eastbayyesterday.com/
§Shellmound Street and Ohlone Way
by East Bay Yesterday Wednesday Mar 29th, 2017 7:33 PM
sm_shellmound-street-and-ohlone-way.jpg
original image (2048x1638)
"You can see the pyramids or Stonehenge, but you don't get to see anything in the Bay Area except buildings built over my ancestors." -Corrina Gould // At the intersection of Shellmound St and Ohlone Way, a small replica shellmound and metal basket sculpture "commemorate" the erasure of thousands of years of native culture.
https://eastbayyesterday.com/
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code