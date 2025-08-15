On July 25, the Northern California office of U.S. Senator Alex Padilla in San Francisco was the scene of a large and exceptionally noisy protest as hundreds of activists armed with pots and pans called attention to the ongoing genocide and the starving of the people in Gaza.On this International Day of Action, protesters charged Padilla with complicity for his nonwavering support of Israel, of shutting out his constituents who wish to have their voices heard, and for his having remained silent in the face of the forced starvation in Gaza. The group is demanding Padilla immediately engage in helping bring about the unlimited and unobstructed entry of humanitarian aid and to end the siege and starvation, saying, “Gaza is starving. We will not let Padilla, or the world look away.”After a rally and chalking of the sidewalk with messages to Padilla outside the building, protesters marched to join an ongoing action at the offices of BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the US. There the group accused the company of complicity for its investments and financing of the defense industry that is providing support and equipment to Israel including fighter jets and munitions in their ongoing genocide in Gaza.