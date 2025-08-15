From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California International San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice Front Page
Mon Jul 28 2025 (Updated 08/15/25)Noise Demo at Padilla's Office Demands End to Starvation in Gaza
Senator Alex Padilla Called Out for Supporting Bills That Fund Genocide
On July 25, the Northern California office of U.S. Senator Alex Padilla in San Francisco was the scene of a large and exceptionally noisy protest as hundreds of activists armed with pots and pans called attention to the ongoing genocide and the starving of the people in Gaza.
On this International Day of Action, protesters charged Padilla with complicity for his nonwavering support of Israel, of shutting out his constituents who wish to have their voices heard, and for his having remained silent in the face of the forced starvation in Gaza. The group is demanding Padilla immediately engage in helping bring about the unlimited and unobstructed entry of humanitarian aid and to end the siege and starvation, saying, “Gaza is starving. We will not let Padilla, or the world look away.”
After a rally and chalking of the sidewalk with messages to Padilla outside the building, protesters marched to join an ongoing action at the offices of BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the US. There the group accused the company of complicity for its investments and financing of the defense industry that is providing support and equipment to Israel including fighter jets and munitions in their ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Making Noise to Stop Starving Gaza | Pots and Pans Clang Against Sen. Padilla’s Enabling of Genocide
On this International Day of Action, protesters charged Padilla with complicity for his nonwavering support of Israel, of shutting out his constituents who wish to have their voices heard, and for his having remained silent in the face of the forced starvation in Gaza. The group is demanding Padilla immediately engage in helping bring about the unlimited and unobstructed entry of humanitarian aid and to end the siege and starvation, saying, “Gaza is starving. We will not let Padilla, or the world look away.”
After a rally and chalking of the sidewalk with messages to Padilla outside the building, protesters marched to join an ongoing action at the offices of BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the US. There the group accused the company of complicity for its investments and financing of the defense industry that is providing support and equipment to Israel including fighter jets and munitions in their ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Making Noise to Stop Starving Gaza | Pots and Pans Clang Against Sen. Padilla’s Enabling of Genocide
2025-08-15 Sable Attempting to Restart Corroded Pipeline that Caused Refugio Oil Spill Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2025-08-08 Noise Demonstrations Target BCG for Role in Deadly "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation" Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine2025-07-31 Monarch Population Especially Vulnerable to Mass Deaths from Pesticides During Winter Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-07-29 Bay Area Gray Whale Deaths at Highest Level Since 2000 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay | California | U.S. | Animal Liberation2025-07-28 Senator Alex Padilla Called Out for Supporting Bills That Fund Genocide Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Anti-War | San Francisco | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2025-07-25 Musk-Owned Company Subjects Primates and Pigs to Deadly Brain Chip Implants East Bay | Animal Liberation2025-07-25 Wells Fargo Funds Toxic Pipelines, Genocide, and Deportation Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine | Immigrant Rights2025-07-24 Stakeholder Group Takes Action After Exposure to Fire's Massive Pollution Cloud Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-07-22 Palantir Makes Billions Off Surveillance, Deportation, and Genocide Front Page | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Peninsula | U.S. | Palestine | Immigrant Rights2025-07-21 Program Pioneered Harm Reduction Model that Centered Voices of Drug Users Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Drug War | Santa Cruz Indymedia2025-07-20 Protests Continue at Trader Joe's Stores Over Chicken Supplier Petaluma Poultry Front Page | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Animal Liberation
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network