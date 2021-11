This episode examines the San Francisco Bay Area mounded monuments known today as the Shellmounds. These sacred sites have long histories stretching back thousands of years, but are under threat by ongoing development projects. This episode explores the history and significance of these monuments, as well as the Indigenous-led fight to protect them.

Challenging Colonialism in California is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, & Daniel Stonebloom, a Public School Administrator and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words. Please leave your feedback, suggestions, reviews, ideas for future episodes, and more at the episode page. And please share and promote the podcast in your networks. Our next episodes will focus on the legacies of Indian boarding schools; and the negative environmental and cultural impact of dams and the Indigenous-led movement to remove them.Interviewees for s01e02:Corrina Gould, Chair of Confederated Villages of Lisjan/OhloneJohnella LaRose (Shoshone Bannock and Carrizo Tribes)Dr. Tsim Schneider (Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria)Dr. Abel GomezStephanie ManningPerry MatlockMark HylkemaToby McLeodCredits:Audio engineering and editing done by Daniel StonebloomAll interviews were conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-MartinezAmbient sounds recorded by Ariel StonebloomMusic written and recorded by Hilson Parker and G. GonzalesFollow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPodFor further reading and to get involved, see the following:Shellmound: Ohlone Heritage Site & Sacred Grounds organization website: https://shellmound.org/ Indian People Organizing for Change (IPOC) “Shellmound Walk” website: http://ipocshellmoundwalk.homestead.com/ Sogorea Te Land Trust: Sogorea Te' Land Trust is an urban Indigenous women-led land trust that facilitates the return of Indigenous land to Indigenous people.: https://sogoreate-landtrust.org/ Sacred Land Films & Blog: https://sacredland.org/ “Buried” - Animated short on shellmounds:Tsim Schneider’s book: Archaeology of Refuge and Recourse: Coast Miwok Resilience and Indigenous Hinterlands in Colonial California https://uapress.arizona.edu/book/the-archaeology-of-refuge-and-recourse Tsim Schneider’s dissertation on shell mounds: Placing Refuge: Shell Mounds and the Archaeology of Colonial Encounters in the San Francisco Bay Area, California https://escholarship.org/content/qt605189z7/qt605189z7_noSplash_52b17d7207bfc76d1e4929c6151195a1.pdf