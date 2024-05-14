Protesters Block Entrance to Google Conference by Demonstrators Denounce Company’s Israel Ties

Today hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters stood strong in front of the entrance to Google’s annual developer conference, many chaining themselves together. Thousands of attendees waiting to enter the Google event were delayed and had to be redirected.



Photos by Dany Del Pino @lookhereuponthispicture on instagram. Please credit the photographer.



"Google Cloud Rains Blood" read banners and t-shirts in front of Google's annual developer conference today.



Organizers included No Tech for Apartheid, No Tech for Genocide, and Anti-Police Terror Project, amongst others.



Organizers wrote on instagram: Google has repeatedly claimed that it does not work with the Israeli military, but recent reporting shows Google signed a deal with the Ministry of Defense and has sought to deepen its relationship with the agency since the Gaza invasion began. Through products like Project Nimbus, Google profits DIRECTLY by enhancing Israeli surveillance and control over Palestinians …Google praises itself for “innovation” but advancing genocide for profit is nothing to be proud of....Back in the day, Google’s motto was Don't Be Evil. Today... former and current tech workers are out at Google I/O to demand they drop their contracts with the Israeli military and live by their former motto. No more tech for apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.



This is not the first, nor will it be the last protest at Google. In April, the company fired more than 50 workers for taking part in a pro-Palestinian protests in New York City and Sunnyvale, California.

