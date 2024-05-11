Disrupting Google's Biggest Conference: No Tech for Genocide

Date:

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Time:

8:30 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

No Tech for Genocide

Location Details:

Charleston Park, 1500 Charleston Rd, Mountain View

Join us Tuesday 5/14 at 8:30am in Charleston Park in Mountain View! Let's disrupt Google’s biggest conference and demand: Stop powering genocide! Stop AI warfare!



Google is powering genocide by providing tools for AI warfare being used by Israel to surveil, track, bomb and murder Palestinians. These include Project Nimbus, a $1.2B contract with the Israeli regime, awarded to Google and Amazon, and a new $1M contract that Google signed with Israel’s Ministry of Defense. Amidst the ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza, Google will be hosting its biggest conference, Google I/O, and boasting about its AI capabilities that are powering Israel's genocidal apparatus.



We must come together as a united front to tell Google and its partners: NO TECH FOR GENOCIDE!