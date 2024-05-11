From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Disrupting Google's Biggest Conference: No Tech for Genocide
Date:
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Time:
8:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
No Tech for Genocide
Location Details:
Charleston Park, 1500 Charleston Rd, Mountain View
Join us Tuesday 5/14 at 8:30am in Charleston Park in Mountain View! Let's disrupt Google’s biggest conference and demand: Stop powering genocide! Stop AI warfare!
Google is powering genocide by providing tools for AI warfare being used by Israel to surveil, track, bomb and murder Palestinians. These include Project Nimbus, a $1.2B contract with the Israeli regime, awarded to Google and Amazon, and a new $1M contract that Google signed with Israel’s Ministry of Defense. Amidst the ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza, Google will be hosting its biggest conference, Google I/O, and boasting about its AI capabilities that are powering Israel's genocidal apparatus.
We must come together as a united front to tell Google and its partners: NO TECH FOR GENOCIDE!
Google is powering genocide by providing tools for AI warfare being used by Israel to surveil, track, bomb and murder Palestinians. These include Project Nimbus, a $1.2B contract with the Israeli regime, awarded to Google and Amazon, and a new $1M contract that Google signed with Israel’s Ministry of Defense. Amidst the ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza, Google will be hosting its biggest conference, Google I/O, and boasting about its AI capabilities that are powering Israel's genocidal apparatus.
We must come together as a united front to tell Google and its partners: NO TECH FOR GENOCIDE!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C61qXo-ylMc/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 11, 2024 12:14PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network