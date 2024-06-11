From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tue Jun 11 2024 (Updated 06/16/24)Historic Factory Farm Ban on Nov 5 Ballot in Sonoma County
If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations"
The first U.S. countywide vote to prohibit factory farms will take place on November 5 in Sonoma County. This historic measure was named Measure J after the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors asked the Registrar of Voters to assign the already intensely debated initiative a measure letter months earlier than normal.
The battle over the ballot measure comes after a decade of investigations into Sonoma County factory farms by Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) and other groups. In 2018, a Perdue-supplying chicken farm in Sonoma County was shut down permanently following a DxE investigation that exposed sick and injured birds who could not walk to food or water. The farm was referred as a suspect for criminal animal cruelty to the Sheriff’s office by the county’s Animal Services Department after they examined birds DxE investigators removed from the facility.
There are still other Perdue-supplying factory farms in Sonoma County where egregious animal cruelty and public health risks have been documented. The authorities refuse to take any action against Perdue and instead prosecute animal rescuers. Activists say factory farms are not above the law and it’s time to hold animal abusers like Perdue accountable. If Sonoma County voters pass Measure J, it will change the course of history in Sonoma County and beyond.
Historic Factory Farm Ban on Ballot November 5th in Sonoma County! | Launch Party To End Factory Farming in Sonoma County (5/11) | Yes on Measure J
