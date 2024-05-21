top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation Government & Elections

Historic Factory Farm Ban on Ballot November 5th in Sonoma County!

by Coalition To End Factory Farming
Tue, May 21, 2024 7:11PM
If passed, Sonoma County, CA will become the first county in the U.S. to ban animal abusing factory farms!
Image of logo that reads "Protect Animals Yes On J" with text that reads "Historic Factory Farm Ban on Ballot November 5th in Sonoma County"
original image (1080x1080)
The first U.S. countywide vote to prohibit factory farms will take place on November 5th in Sonoma County, California. This historic measure was named Measure J, after the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors asked the Registrar of Voters to assign the already intensely debated initiative a measure letter months earlier than normal.

The battle over this ballot measure comes after a decade of investigations into Sonoma County factory farms by Direct Action Everywhere and other groups. This photo is from inside a Perdue-supplying chicken factory farm in Sonoma County that shut down permanently following a DxE investigation in 2018 that exposed sick and injured birds who could not walk to food or water. The farm was referred as a suspect for criminal animal cruelty to the Sheriff’s Office by the county’s Animal Services Department after they examined birds DxE investigators removed from the facility.
There are still other Perdue-supplying factory farms in Sonoma County where egregious animal cruelty and public health risks have been documented. The authorities refuse to take any action against Perdue, and instead, are prosecuting animal rescuers.

Factory farms are not above the law. It’s time to hold animal abusers like Perdue accountable. If Sonoma County voters pass Measure J, it will change the course of history in Sonoma County and beyond.

#YesonJ #StopFactoryFarming #ProtectAnimals
For more information: http://www.yesonj.vote
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code