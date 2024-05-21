Historic Factory Farm Ban on Ballot November 5th in Sonoma County! by Coalition To End Factory Farming

If passed, Sonoma County, CA will become the first county in the U.S. to ban animal abusing factory farms!

The first U.S. countywide vote to prohibit factory farms will take place on November 5th in Sonoma County, California. This historic measure was named Measure J, after the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors asked the Registrar of Voters to assign the already intensely debated initiative a measure letter months earlier than normal.



The battle over this ballot measure comes after a decade of investigations into Sonoma County factory farms by Direct Action Everywhere and other groups. This photo is from inside a Perdue-supplying chicken factory farm in Sonoma County that shut down permanently following a DxE investigation in 2018 that exposed sick and injured birds who could not walk to food or water. The farm was referred as a suspect for criminal animal cruelty to the Sheriff’s Office by the county’s Animal Services Department after they examined birds DxE investigators removed from the facility.

There are still other Perdue-supplying factory farms in Sonoma County where egregious animal cruelty and public health risks have been documented. The authorities refuse to take any action against Perdue, and instead, are prosecuting animal rescuers.



Factory farms are not above the law. It’s time to hold animal abusers like Perdue accountable. If Sonoma County voters pass Measure J, it will change the course of history in Sonoma County and beyond.



#YesonJ #StopFactoryFarming #ProtectAnimals