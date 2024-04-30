top
North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation Government & Elections

Launch Party To End Factory Farming in Sonoma County

112 Glacier Ct, Petaluma, CA
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Coalition to End Factory Farming
Location Details:
112 Glacier Ct, Petaluma, CA
🎉✨ Last month, our measure to stop factory farming in Sonoma County QUALIFIED for the ballot! ✨🎉

Get ready to mark your calendars and join us for our massive launch party to make history with our ballot initiative to stop Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) in Sonoma County! This is the start of a movement towards positive change for the animals, our environment, and public health that we can all be a part of!

Join us for:
* 🎤 Inspiring Speakers: Hear from passionate local advocates and community leaders who are at the forefront of this ballot initiative.
* 🌟 Networking: Mingle with like-minded individuals who want to help animals, our environment and our community!
* 🚪 Outreaching: We are not wasting time! We will go around the neighborhood dropping off literature encouraging residents to vote YES to stop Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations in Sonoma County!

This initiative to stop CAFOs has the power to transform our community in Sonoma County and even nationwide, and it all starts with us! RSVP on this event page so we know how much food to provide! As with all our events, all food and drink at this event will be plant-based. This is a family-friendly space so this event will be drug and alcohol-free.

🗓 Date: Saturday, May 11th
⏰ Time: 11am - 5pm PT
📍 Location: 112 Glacier Ct, Petaluma, CA 94954

See you there! 💖

#EndFactoryFarming
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1511030692...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 2:57AM
