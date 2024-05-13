From April 19-22, thousands of young people from across Northern California took part in multiple national days of action calling on President Biden and other decision makers to declare a Climate Emergency and End Fossil Fuels. In San Francisco, Youth Vs. Apocalypse's annual youth-led Earth Day action centered intersectional demands around uplifting Palestine, Sudan, and Congo.This year, we are witnessing the US fund the active genocide with over 36,000 Palestinians martyred by the Israeli occupation, we must keep our eyes on the struggles happening all over the Global South. We have a responsibility, as US and western imperialist forces are responsible for this mass suffering. We know it’s our duty as climate justice organizers in the belly of the beast to put pressure on the ruling class in power to ensure liberation for the masses of people, domestically and internationally.This is why a large coalition of youth leaders and environmental movement organizers have come together to organize an Earth Day action centered around uplifting Palestine, Sudan, and Congo – three countries going through massive violence at the hands of western imperialism. We believe that the oppression going on in Palestine, Sudan, and Congo is directly related to our core values of environmental justice, youth power, indigenous land stewardship, and the right to self-determination.