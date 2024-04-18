From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Sacramento: Global Climate Strike - March to CA Capitol

Date:

Friday, April 19, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Fridays for Future Sacramento

Location Details:

Meet at Crocker Park, 211 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95814



Then we march to the Capitol of California





Join us here in Sacramento on April 19th! Let’s fight for climate justice together. ✊🌎



More info here:





This peaceful demonstration is part of the Global Climate Strike happening worldwide on Earth Day 2024 weekend.



From the Fridays for Furtues USA website:



https://fridaysforfutureusa.org/april-19/



Our communities, our planet, and our futures are being menaced by oil and gas corporations and the decisions made by elected leaders that prop them up. But it doesn’t have to be this way, another world is possible. We deserve a world free from fossil fuels. This is our chance, and Biden’s opportunity, to break free from fossil fuels and build an equitable and safe future for all. We demand bold climate action for a livable future.



We are coming together, across the globe, to fight back against the fossil fuel industry and its enablers. Together, we are unstoppable as we build and imagine a fossil fuel-free world. We must End the Era of Fossil Fuels in a just and equitable way.



