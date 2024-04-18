top
California Central Valley Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense

Sacramento: Global Climate Strike - March to CA Capitol

Meet at Crocker Park, 211 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95814 Then we march to the Capitol of California
original image (1230x1255)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, April 19, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fridays for Future Sacramento
Location Details:
Meet at Crocker Park, 211 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Then we march to the Capitol of California
SACRAMENTO CLIMATE STRIKE ON FRIDAY 4/19!

Join us here in Sacramento on April 19th! Let’s fight for climate justice together. ✊🌎

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/fffsac/


This peaceful demonstration is part of the Global Climate Strike happening worldwide on Earth Day 2024 weekend.

From the Fridays for Furtues USA website:

https://fridaysforfutureusa.org/april-19/

Our communities, our planet, and our futures are being menaced by oil and gas corporations and the decisions made by elected leaders that prop them up. But it doesn’t have to be this way, another world is possible. We deserve a world free from fossil fuels. This is our chance, and Biden’s opportunity, to break free from fossil fuels and build an equitable and safe future for all. We demand bold climate action for a livable future.

We are coming together, across the globe, to fight back against the fossil fuel industry and its enablers. Together, we are unstoppable as we build and imagine a fossil fuel-free world. We must End the Era of Fossil Fuels in a just and equitable way.

From April 19-22, thousands of young people will take part in multiple national days of actions – led by groups including Sunrise Movement, Fridays for Future USA, Campus Climate Network, Reclaim Earth Day, and The Youth vs Fossil Fuels Coalition – calling on President Biden and other decision makers to declare a Climate Emergency and End Fossil Fuels.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/fffsac/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 18, 2024 11:05AM
§
by Fridays for Future Sacramento
Thu, Apr 18, 2024 11:05AM
sm_fridays_for_future_sacramento.jpg
original image (806x538)
https://www.facebook.com/fffsac/
