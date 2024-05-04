top
Peninsula Environment & Forest Defense

Youth and Age Together in Action on Earth Day

by Climate Activism Report
Sat, May 4, 2024 12:32AM
Photos from Earth Day event April 19 in front of Palo Alto City Hall in King Plaza
4 teenage girls and older man in butterfly costume smile
original image (1200x800)
Photos by Mykle Parker Photography @mykleparkerphotography

Environmental activists marked Earth Day with a colorful celebration in Palo Alto. Fridays for Future Palo Alto, Palo Alto Student Climate Coalition, Dance for Peace, The Climate Strikers and the Raging Grannies are active on the climate catastrophe scene throughout the year... it's not just one day for them! They celebrated Earth Day with dance and song.
§End the Era of Fossil Fuels
by Climate Activism Report
Sat, May 4, 2024 12:32AM
Banner says same. Teenage active wearing Earth Day t-shirt
original image (1200x800)
§Polar Bears
by Climate Activism Report
Sat, May 4, 2024 12:32AM
Activists in polar bear masks
original image (1200x800)
§Polar Bear Joins Butterfly Dancer
by Climate Activism Report
Sat, May 4, 2024 12:32AM
sm_forindydancer.jpg
original image (1200x800)
§Raging Grannies Led a Singalong
by Climate Activism Report
Sat, May 4, 2024 12:32AM
sm_screenshot_2024-05-03_at_11.16.58_pm.jpg
original image (1502x1170)
"Oh Give Me a Home Wear the Rivers Don't Foam" to the tune of Home on the Range and "We Wanna Save the Polar Bears" to the tune of "Roll the Union On"
§Granny Inez Quick Change to Butterfly Costume
by Climate Activism Report
Sat, May 4, 2024 12:32AM
sm_20240419_ragging_grnnies_palo_alto_climate_change_mfp_3246.jpg
original image (800x1200)
§Another quick costume change
by Climate Activism Report
Sat, May 4, 2024 12:32AM
sm_20240419_ragging_grnnies_palo_alto_climate_change_mfp_3065.jpg
original image (1200x800)
Ready to dance
§Dance of Peace Led the Dancing
by Climate Activism Report
Sat, May 4, 2024 12:32AM
sm_20240419_ragging_grnnies_palo_alto_climate_change_mfp_2916.jpg
original image (960x1200)
Free form style for all
§The Climate Strikers rocked the plaza
by Climate Activism Report
Sat, May 4, 2024 12:32AM
sm_myk4climatestrike1.jpg
original image (1200x800)
§Raging Grannies kicked up their heels
by Climate Activism Report
Sat, May 4, 2024 12:32AM
sm_mykmbwalindaofeet.jpg
original image (1200x800)
