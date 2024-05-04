Youth and Age Together in Action on Earth Day by Climate Activism Report

Photos from Earth Day event April 19 in front of Palo Alto City Hall in King Plaza

Photos by Mykle Parker Photography @mykleparkerphotography



Environmental activists marked Earth Day with a colorful celebration in Palo Alto. Fridays for Future Palo Alto, Palo Alto Student Climate Coalition, Dance for Peace, The Climate Strikers and the Raging Grannies are active on the climate catastrophe scene throughout the year... it's not just one day for them! They celebrated Earth Day with dance and song.