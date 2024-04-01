top
Peninsula Environment & Forest Defense

Palo Alto: #End Fossil Fuels - Global Climate Strike Rally

Lytton Plaza 200 University Ave Palo Alto, CA 94303 US
original image (1067x637)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, April 19, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fridays for Future Palo Alto
Email:
Location Details:
Lytton Plaza
200 University Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94303 US
FRIDAY CLIMATE STRIKE: END FOSSIL FUELS NOW!

Friday, April 19, 2024 at 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Rally info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/global-fight-to-end-fossil-fuels-april-19

Earth Day Action Weekend: https://linktr.ee/earthday2024

Our communities, our planet, and our futures are being menaced by oil and gas corporations and the decisions made by elected leaders that prop them up.

But it doesn’t have to be this way, another world is possible. We deserve a world free from fossil fuel! This is our chance, and Biden’s opportunity, to break free from fossil fuels and build an equitable and safe future for all.

We are coming together, across the globe, to fight back against the fossil fuel industry and its enablers. Together, we are unstoppable as we build and imagine a fossil fuel-free world.
We must End the Era of Fossil Fuels in a just and equitable way.

We demand bold climate action for a livable future!

Join us for music, dance, speakers and rally at Lytton Plaza in Palo Alto on Friday, April 19th.

Information Tables: 4PM to 7PM

Music and Dance: 4PM to 5PM

Speakers and Rally: 5PM to 6PM

More music and dance: 6PM to...
For more information: https://fridaysforfutureusa.org/april-19/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 1, 2024 3:35PM
