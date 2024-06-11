top
East Bay Animal Liberation Front Page
Final Memorial Protest at Golden Gate Fields
Tue Jun 11 2024 (Updated 06/13/24)
Final Memorial Protest Held at Golden Gate Fields
Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track
Final Memorial Protest at Golden Gate Fields
Golden Gate Fields in the East Bay is finally shutting down. For the last race day on June 9, animal rights activists gathered to mourn the deaths of all the horses who have died there since it opened 1941. Dressed in black, with a coffin and holding flowers, activists with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) held a short funeral procession to the intersection of Buchanan and I-580. Next to a giant banner that proclaimed "Shut Down Golden Gate Fields," they spoke of horse racing's abuse of horse for sport and of how the animals are slaughtered when no longer useful. The group lined up along the road with large signs and flowered head stones bearing the names of killed horses.

Direct Action Everywhere writes: We will raise our voices not only for the horses who have been exploited and killed but for the future generations who deserve a world where animals are treated with compassion and dignity. Together, we will make our voices heard until justice is served.

photo A Final Memorial Protest at Golden Gate Fields | calendar Final Memorial Protest Ever At Golden Gate Fields

See Also: calendar Protest Horse Racing at Golden Gate Fields (2011)
