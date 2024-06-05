Final Memorial Protest Ever At Golden Gate Fields

Date:

Sunday, June 09, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

300 Buchanan St, Albany, CA 94706

Golden Gate Fields is finally shutting down in June and the last race day will be on the 9th. We will gather to mourn the deaths of all the horses who have died there since it opened 1941. These innocent, magnificent animals have been subjected to exploitation and cruelty for the sake of profit.



We will stand in solidarity with those who have lost their lives, and with those who continue to suffer in the name of entertainment, elsewhere.



We will raise our voices not only for the horses who have been exploited and killed but for the future generations who deserve a world where animals are treated with compassion and dignity. Together, we will make our voices heard until justice is served.



We will raise a banner, display posters, lead chants, and engage in public speaking to amplify our message.



Learn more about our events at dxe.io/events



—---------------



WEAR: Black clothing or business casual if you like for the sake of the memorial.

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

ACCESSIBILITY: Some walking and standing. Some chairs will be on hand as needed. Smoke flares may be present so please be aware in order to distance yourself from them in case they might bother you.



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.