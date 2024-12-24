In a newly released statement from anarchist media project It’s Going Down, they explain that "10 years ago a group of people set out to create a new media platform to document and give voice to autonomous social movements happening across so-called North America. It’s Going Down (IGD) has had an impact and audience beyond what many of us thought was possible, and we’re proud of the work that we’ve done over the past ten years.

"In the last year however, we’ve come up against the wall of decreasing capacity to continue running this project on a consistent basis. With the coming to power of another Trump administration, we think it's important for us to announce that we are taking a hiatus from working on this platform, with the hopes that other projects can find their footing.

"We are not dying, fading into the dark night, or doing a full-stop on media work. We will continue to [...] work on a variety of media projects.

"The media landscape for autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial projects has really shifted in the last few years, with people doing less 'report-back' style journalism and more just posting onto social media. This reality requires people willing to slog through the swamp so to speak to bring the rest of us a report on what's going on."

