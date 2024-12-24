top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Media Activism & Independent Media Front Page
On Hiatus: A Statement from the Editors of It's Going Down
Tue Dec 24 2024
Editors of It's Going Down Announce Hiatus
A Shifting Landscape for Autonomous Anti-Capitalist Media
On Hiatus: A Statement from the Editors of It's Going Down

In a newly released statement from anarchist media project It’s Going Down, they explain that "10 years ago a group of people set out to create a new media platform to document and give voice to autonomous social movements happening across so-called North America. It’s Going Down (IGD) has had an impact and audience beyond what many of us thought was possible, and we’re proud of the work that we’ve done over the past ten years.

"In the last year however, we’ve come up against the wall of decreasing capacity to continue running this project on a consistent basis. With the coming to power of another Trump administration, we think it's important for us to announce that we are taking a hiatus from working on this platform, with the hopes that other projects can find their footing.

"We are not dying, fading into the dark night, or doing a full-stop on media work. We will continue to [...] work on a variety of media projects.

"The media landscape for autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial projects has really shifted in the last few years, with people doing less 'report-back' style journalism and more just posting onto social media. This reality requires people willing to slog through the swamp so to speak to bring the rest of us a report on what's going on."

Read More | Reflections on IGD Mexico, Anarchist Media, and International Solidarity

See also: Choosing Sides: From Olympia to Charleston | Facebook Bans Multiple Anarchist and Antifascist Pages | It’s Going Down Suspended from Twitter as Billionaire Elon Musk Fulfills Far-Right Agenda | audio New Anarchist Podcast: First Episode of the Beautiful Idea!

RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2025-01-01 Photography From Gaza By Journalist Ahmed Younis Front Page | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | Palestine2024-12-31 Launched 25 Years Ago, Riseup.net Continues Providing Vital Infrastructure Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International2024-12-30 After Quick "Hiatus" Editors of IGD Continue Publishing Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-24 A Shifting Landscape for Autonomous Anti-Capitalist Media Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-23 Daniel Andreas San Diego Wanted for Questioning in Bay Area Bombings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | East Bay | U.S. | International | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations" Front Page | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track East Bay | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | International2024-06-11 Crisis Team Provides Students with Non-Police Response to Mental Health Crises Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-06-11 Only a Couple of Thousand Adult Leatherback Turtles Remain in the Pacific Ocean Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-05-25 Demonstrators Denounce Tech Giant's Contracts with Israeli Military Anti-War | Peninsula | U.S. | International
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code