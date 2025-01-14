On January 13, demonstrators rallied outside the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco to protest the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference which brought together capitalists from around the world who profit from denying health care. They delivered the message that "health care is for people, not for profit" and also connected the genocide of Palestinians to the healthcare system.

Sensing public anger inspired by the recent killing of a UnitedHealthcare executive, a heavy police presence surrounded the hotel and the adjoining streets. The largest health insurer in the country is UnitedHealthcare. Its 2023 profit was $22 billion. Meanwhile, it is estimated that a single-payer healthcare system to care for every one in the country would cost approximately $20 billion per year.

For additional perspective, the US has sent Israel $17.9 billion in weaponry to enable the slaughter and starvation of over 45,000 Palestinians so far. The overall message of the action was that health care can only be provided to the whole society as a single payer system, and equally to all its members.

