top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Healthcare Profiteers Encounter Protest at "Investors" Gathering

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
Activists deliver message that "healthcare is for people, not for profits."
Activists deliver message that "healthcare is for people, not for profits."
original image (1209x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(SAN Francisco, Jan. 13) Bernie Sanders said it best: "The business model of the American Banking System is Theft."

One of the wealthiest gangsters, JP Morgan Chase Bank, convened into the posh St. Francis hotel a gathering of fellow "investors" involved in the organized looting known as the "Healthcare" industry.

Sensing public anger inspired by the recent killing of a United Healthcare executive, a heavy police presence surrounded the hotel and the adjoining streets.

The largest health "insurer" in the country is United Healthcare. Its 2023 profits was $22 billion. Estimates of what a single payer health care system to care for every man, woman and child in the country are about $20 billion per year.

For additional perspective, the US has sent Israel $17.9 billion is weaponry to enable the slaughter and starvation of over 45,000 Palestinians so far.

By 4 pm the protesters were set up in Union Square across the street with artist-musician Andy Knight leading off the rally with a couple of songs.

Though police initially told organizers that sound amplification would not be permitted, as the rally wore on, the speakers hidden under clothing came out into the open with no one seeming to mind.

Starting with just a handful people organized by labor Activist Steve Zelser, the rally grew to over fifty people. Labor was there, represented by an ILWU member. Speakers railed about the crime that is Israel's genocidal war against Palestine. There was considerable hostility expressed against the health insurance industry and some people were able to hold signs in the entrance to the hotel.

The overall message derived by the action, and it was effectively delivered, was that health care can only be provided by the whole society as a single payer system and equally to all its members.

And above all, that healthcare cannot be a profit making enterprise.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_02-01325-z8a_3582.jpg
original image (1441x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_03-01325-z8a_3596.jpg
original image (1291x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_04-01325-z8a_3611.jpg
original image (1000x1184)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_05-01325-z8a_3615.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_06-01325-z8a_3621.jpg
original image (1230x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_07-01325-z8a_3625.jpg
original image (1000x1353)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_08-01325-z8b_5020.jpg
original image (1425x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_09-01325-z8b_5024.jpg
original image (1239x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_10-01325-z8b_5028-1.jpg
original image (1386x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_11-01325-z8b_5047.jpg
original image (1000x1040)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_12-01325-z8a_3653.jpg
original image (1437x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_13-01325-z8a_3672.jpg
original image (1275x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_14-01325-z8b_5068.jpg
original image (1412x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_15-01325-z8b_5073.jpg
original image (1142x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_16-01325-z8b_5083.jpg
original image (1000x1404)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_17-01325-z8b_5087.jpg
original image (1358x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_18-01325-z8a_3696.jpg
original image (1000x1112)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_19-01325-z8a_3711.jpg
original image (1375x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 9:14PM
sm_20-01325-z8a_3718.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code