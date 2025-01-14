From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Healthcare Profiteers Encounter Protest at "Investors" Gathering
Activists deliver message that "healthcare is for people, not for profits."
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(SAN Francisco, Jan. 13) Bernie Sanders said it best: "The business model of the American Banking System is Theft."
One of the wealthiest gangsters, JP Morgan Chase Bank, convened into the posh St. Francis hotel a gathering of fellow "investors" involved in the organized looting known as the "Healthcare" industry.
Sensing public anger inspired by the recent killing of a United Healthcare executive, a heavy police presence surrounded the hotel and the adjoining streets.
The largest health "insurer" in the country is United Healthcare. Its 2023 profits was $22 billion. Estimates of what a single payer health care system to care for every man, woman and child in the country are about $20 billion per year.
For additional perspective, the US has sent Israel $17.9 billion is weaponry to enable the slaughter and starvation of over 45,000 Palestinians so far.
By 4 pm the protesters were set up in Union Square across the street with artist-musician Andy Knight leading off the rally with a couple of songs.
Though police initially told organizers that sound amplification would not be permitted, as the rally wore on, the speakers hidden under clothing came out into the open with no one seeming to mind.
Starting with just a handful people organized by labor Activist Steve Zelser, the rally grew to over fifty people. Labor was there, represented by an ILWU member. Speakers railed about the crime that is Israel's genocidal war against Palestine. There was considerable hostility expressed against the health insurance industry and some people were able to hold signs in the entrance to the hotel.
The overall message derived by the action, and it was effectively delivered, was that health care can only be provided by the whole society as a single payer system and equally to all its members.
And above all, that healthcare cannot be a profit making enterprise.
See all high resolution photos here.
