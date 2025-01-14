top
San Francisco U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Protesters At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Meeting Demand An End Of Profiting From Healthcare

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 11:00AM
Healthcare workers, patients and workers rallied and protested the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors conference held in San Francisco on January 13, 2025 and demanded the end of private control of healthcare in the United States. They also had music on healthcare and speakers about the war and genocide in Gaza paid for the the US while people in the US can't get healthcare.
Musicans Singing About Healthcare
original image (3870x2375)
Protesters At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Meeting Demand An End Of Profiting From Healthcare
The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors conference in San Francisco at the St. Francico Hotel on January 13, 2025 was met with angry healthcare workers, patients and people protesting the profiteering and denials of millions of Americans leading to their deaths from these capitalist practices. Speakers said that millions of people in the US who need healthcare aren't getting it because of a corrupt healthcare system run by the billionaires and CEO’s who the conference is organized for.

The rally was called by United Public Workers For Action and it called for a public worker controlled healthcare system run not for profits but for the needs of people. They also called for the formation of a labor party to oppose the two corporate parties the Democrats and Republicans which take money from the healthcare and insurance industries and and helping ot privatize medicare.

United Healthcare which was involved in massive denials using AI to increase their profits and also the privatization of medicare was also charged with crimes against their patients and the people of the United States.

Speakers also addressed the support of privatization of Medicare with Medicare Advantage and the AFL-CIO and other union officials supporting this privatization by pushing medicare advantage to their retirees and members.

Speakers also talked about the trillions of dollars going to the wars in Ukraine and against the Palestinian people while people in the United States can't get national healthcare, housing and public services.

Additional Media:

Palestinian allies, labour unions protest US healthcare investment conference
https://www.newarab.com/news/us-healthcare-investment-conference-faces-palestine-protests?amp

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference & United Healthcare:A Marriage In Capitalist Heaven
https://youtu.be/HL-rz6SVjMo

Workers Call On J.P. Morgan To Cancel 2025 Heatlhcare Investment Conference
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209218007/en/UNITE-HERE-Hotel-Workers-Call-on-J.P.-Morgan-to-Cancel-2025-Healthcare-Conference-in-San-Francisco-as-Strikes-Affect-27.5-of-Citys-Hotel-Rooms/

Refusal of Recovery: How Medicare Advantage Insurers Have Denied Patients Access To Post-Acute Care
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024.10.17-PSI-Majority-Staff-Report-on-Medicare-Advantage.pdf

Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Was Accused Of Insider Trading Amid DOJ Probe
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/unitedhealthcare-brian-thompson-insider-trading-lawsuit_n_6751a2abe4b01129dffa8789

Production of WorkWeek
http://www.labormedia.net
§Healthcare Workers Lisa Milos Connecting Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 11:00AM
sm_img_8815_1.jpg
original image (4020x2867)
UCSF healthcare workers Lisa Milos connected the fight for healthcare in the US with the US funding of the genocide in Gaza with billions of dollars.
http://Protesters At J.P. Morgan Healthca...
§A J.P. Morgan Healthcare. Investors Conference Zionist Attacking Critics
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 11:00AM
sm_img_8816.jpg
original image (3530x2042)
A participant of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors conference called for genocide against the protesters who were connecting the lack of healthcare in the US with the US supported genocide in Gaza.
http://Protesters At J.P. Morgan Healthca...
§Luigi Placard At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 11:00AM
sm_img_8818_2.jpg
original image (3531x2840)
People connected the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson with the profiteers at the conference.
http://Protesters At J.P. Morgan Healthca...
§Delay, Deny & Depose At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 11:00AM
sm_img_8820.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors conference charged that the who healthcare industry is focused on denying healthcare for profits and should be illegal and replaced with a public healthcare system.
http://Protesters At J.P. Morgan Healthca...
§People Before Profits Said Rally Participants
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 11:00AM
sm_img_3088.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Rally participants demanded that the capitalist healthcare system be ended with a system of healthcare controlled by workers and the public for healthcare and not profits.
http://Protesters At J.P. Morgan Healthca...
§Rally Against Profiting From Death In Capitalist Healthcare System
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 14, 2025 11:00AM
sm_img_3098.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
People at the rally were angry with the denials and deaths caused by profiting by United Healthcare and the billionaires who run and profit from the healthcare system.
http://Protesters At J.P. Morgan Healthca...
