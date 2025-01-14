Healthcare workers, patients and workers rallied and protested the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors conference held in San Francisco on January 13, 2025 and demanded the end of private control of healthcare in the United States. They also had music on healthcare and speakers about the war and genocide in Gaza paid for the the US while people in the US can't get healthcare.

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors conference in San Francisco at the St. Francico Hotel on January 13, 2025 was met with angry healthcare workers, patients and people protesting the profiteering and denials of millions of Americans leading to their deaths from these capitalist practices. Speakers said that millions of people in the US who need healthcare aren't getting it because of a corrupt healthcare system run by the billionaires and CEO's who the conference is organized for.The rally was called by United Public Workers For Action and it called for a public worker controlled healthcare system run not for profits but for the needs of people. They also called for the formation of a labor party to oppose the two corporate parties the Democrats and Republicans which take money from the healthcare and insurance industries and and helping ot privatize medicare.United Healthcare which was involved in massive denials using AI to increase their profits and also the privatization of medicare was also charged with crimes against their patients and the people of the United States.Speakers also addressed the support of privatization of Medicare with Medicare Advantage and the AFL-CIO and other union officials supporting this privatization by pushing medicare advantage to their retirees and members.Speakers also talked about the trillions of dollars going to the wars in Ukraine and against the Palestinian people while people in the United States can't get national healthcare, housing and public services.