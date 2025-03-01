"The Heart of Gaza" is a photo exhibition featuring the work of Ahmed Younis, a photojournalist in Gaza who's been documenting life during the ongoing aggression. Since October 2023, Ahmed has been risking his life on a daily basis to document the atrocities being committed against him and the people of Gaza, and show the world their experiences.

His primary focus in his photography is showing the Palestinian drive and will to live. He wants to show that despite everything that they have been subjected to, they simply just want to live and love life. His work primarily shows children playing, parkour runners, day-to-day life, and mind-blowing, heartbreaking imagery.

Ahmed's photos will be on display from January through April at Shawarmaji restaurant in Oakland. The exhibit launch party is on Friday, January 3. The event is free to attend, however donations will be collected that will all go directly to Ahmed and his family.

