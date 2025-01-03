"The Heart of Gaza" - A Photo Exhibition

Date:

Friday, January 03, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

AROC

Location Details:

Shawarmaji

2100 Franklin St, Unit 2190

Oakland, California

"The Heart of Gaza" - a photo exhibition featuring the work of Ahmed Younis, a photojournalist in Gaza who's been documenting life during the ongoing aggression.



Ahmed Younis (@ahmed.ys3) is a photojournalist and videographer from (and currently in) Gaza. Since last October, Ahmed has been risking his life on a daily basis to document the atrocities being committed against him and the people of Gaza, and show the world their experiences.



His primary focus in his photography is showing the Palestinian drive and will to live. He wants to show that despite everything that they have been subjected to, they simply just want to live and love life. His work primarily shows children playing, parkour runners, day-to-day life, and mind-blowing, heartbreaking imagery.



Ahmed's photos will be on display from January through April at @theshawarmaji restaurant in Oakland. The exhibit launch party will be Friday, January 3, 2025 from 7-10pm. The event is free to attend, however we will be accepting donations that will all go directly to Ahmed and his family.



Complimentary coffee and tea will be provided, and of course delicious shawarma and falafel will be available for purchase. We will also have @helloteelights in the house to sell some of the beautiful candles to help raise additional funds.



Please mark your calendars and come on out!



#PhotoExhibition #Photographer #DailyLife #🍉