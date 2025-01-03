top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/3/2025
Palestine South Bay Arts + Action Health, Housing & Public Services

Palestine: A People, A Culture, A Heritage

Palestine Exhibit flyer
original image (1720x1720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 03, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Sharat G. Lin
Location Details:
Milpitas Library
160 North Main Street
Milpitas, California 95035
PALESTINE has been inhabited by an indigenous people who became the original Jews, Christians, and Muslims of the Middle East. The Arab Muslims (including Bedouins) and Arab Christians are now identified as the Palestinians with an historical attachment to the land of Palestine. While there is a cultural continuity with the neighboring peoples of Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, the Palestinian people have distinct specificities of culture, language, cuisine, dress, arts and crafts, history, and symbols of identity.

The Holy Land is where the cities of Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jerusalem, Jericho, and Hebron are all Palestinian cities and have significance to all three religions.

This exhibit displays historical photos, mostly before partition (1947-1949), traditional dress, musical instruments, arts and crafts, foods, books, and cultural symbols. They show that Palestinians had a thriving society and economy, education, medicine, arts, music. poetry, literature, and institutions of civil society.

Exhibited curated by Sharat G. Lin

The exhibit can be viewed from January 3 through March 1, 2025 at all hours that the Milpitas Library is open.
Check for hours and holidays:
https://sccld.org/locations/Milpitas/

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 31, 2024 1:14AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$195.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code