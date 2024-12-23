top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay International U.S. Animal Liberation Police State & Prisons Front Page
Long-Time Animal Liberation Fugitive Captured
Mon Dec 23 2024
Long-Time Animal Liberation Fugitive Captured
Daniel Andreas San Diego Wanted for Questioning in Bay Area Bombings
Long-Time Animal Liberation Fugitive Captured

Daniel Andreas San Diego had been hunted by the FBI for 20 years, wanted for questioning in the 2003 bombings of Chiron in Emeryville and Shaklee in Pleasanton, two businesses paying Huntingdon Life Sciences (HLS) to murder 500 animals per day testing products such as oven cleaner and pesticides. The bombed offices were only slightly damaged, injuring no one; there was an ongoing international campaign at the time to crush HLS called Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty (SHAC).

The Animal Liberation Brigade had issued an anonymous communique in 2003 shortly after the bombings, and San Diego has never been linked to that communique.

Read More

See also: August 2003 Direct Action Update | Two Bombs Explode in Emeryville -- Federal Agents Investigate | Probing the Bay Area Animal Rights Underground | Animal rights activists subpoenaed by grand jury | Man refuses to testify in animal rights case | FBI claims close to Dan A. San Diego in Costa Rica | Animal Rights Fugitive Moves to Third on Most Wanted Terrorists List

RSS feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2025-01-01 Photography From Gaza By Journalist Ahmed Younis Front Page | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | Palestine2024-12-31 Launched 25 Years Ago, Riseup.net Continues Providing Vital Infrastructure Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International2024-12-30 After Quick "Hiatus" Editors of IGD Continue Publishing Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-24 A Shifting Landscape for Autonomous Anti-Capitalist Media Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-23 Daniel Andreas San Diego Wanted for Questioning in Bay Area Bombings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | East Bay | U.S. | International | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations" Front Page | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track East Bay | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | International2024-06-11 Crisis Team Provides Students with Non-Police Response to Mental Health Crises Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-06-11 Only a Couple of Thousand Adult Leatherback Turtles Remain in the Pacific Ocean Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-05-25 Demonstrators Denounce Tech Giant's Contracts with Israeli Military Anti-War | Peninsula | U.S. | International
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code