Daniel Andreas San Diego had been hunted by the FBI for 20 years, wanted for questioning in the 2003 bombings of Chiron in Emeryville and Shaklee in Pleasanton, two businesses paying Huntingdon Life Sciences (HLS) to murder 500 animals per day testing products such as oven cleaner and pesticides. The bombed offices were only slightly damaged, injuring no one; there was an ongoing international campaign at the time to crush HLS called Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty (SHAC).

The Animal Liberation Brigade had issued an anonymous communique in 2003 shortly after the bombings, and San Diego has never been linked to that communique.

