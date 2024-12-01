From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Long-Time Animal Liberation Fugitive Daniel Andreas San Diego Captured
Andreas Wanted for Questioning in Bay Area Bombings Targeting Huntingdon Life Sciences Customers
Daniel Andreas San Diego had been hunted by the FBI for 20 years, wanted for questioning in the 2003 bombings of Chiron and Shaklee, two businesses paying Huntingdon Life Sciences(HLS) to murder 500 animals per day testing products such as oven cleaner and pesticides. The bombed offices were only slightly damaged, injuring no one; there was an ongoing international campaign at the time to crush HLS called Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty (SHAC)
Of course, San Diego is innocent of all the alleged charges until proven otherwise.
The Animal Liberation Brigade had issued and anonymous communique in 2003 shortly after the bombings, and San Diego has never been linked to that communique. The Revolutionary Cells (under which The Brigade operated) guidelines were posted on the Bite Back website after the second bombing:
• To take strategic direct action (be it non-violent or not) against the oppressive institutions that permeate the world.
• Make every effort to minimize non-target casualties, be they human or non-human.
• Respect a diversity of tactics, whether they be non-violent or not.
• Any underground activist fighting for the liberation of the human, earth or animal nations may consider themselves a Revolutionary Cells volunteer.
From “The Guardian” newspaper:
One of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in the Welsh countryside.
Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, has been on the FBI’s “most wanted terrorists” list for almost two decades for his alleged involvement in two office building bombings in San Francisco in 2003.
The FBI had offered a reward of up to $250,000 (£200,000) for information leading directly to his arrest and considered him “armed and dangerous”.
He was arrested on Monday “at a property in a rural area next to woodland” in the Conwy area of north Wales by specialist officers from the national extradition unit of the National Crime Agency (NCA). The officers were supported by colleagues from counter-terrorism policing and North Wales police, an NCA spokesperson said.
According to the FBI wanted poster, San Diego “has ties to animal rights extremist groups”, followed a vegan diet, possessed a handgun and had a number of tattoos, including of burning hillsides and buildings.
The poster states that on 28 August 2003, two bombs exploded approximately one hour apart on the campus of a biotechnology corporation in Emeryville.
Then, on 26 September 2003, one bomb strapped with nails exploded at a nutritional products corporation in Pleasanton.
San Diego was indicted in the United States district court, northern district of California in July 2004 over his alleged involvement with these crimes, according to the FBI.
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
animallibpressoffice [at] protonmail.com
For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org
► ▼ IMC Network